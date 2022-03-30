Swansea City stance emerges amidst Leeds United’s interest in 23-year-old

Flynn Downes would almost certainly leave Swansea City this summer if a sizeable offer is made for the 23-year-old, as per a report from Wales Online.

This update follows Kieron Dyer’s comments about the former Ipswich Town man, with the 43-year-old believing that Downes will end up in the Premier League this summer, placing a price tag of £10 million on his name.

The Wales Online report has suggested that if an offer around the mark comes in, then the Swans are more than likely going to accept it.

The young midfielder has featured regularly for the Championship club this season, starting 28 second-tier matches and adding 3 more appearances from the bench.

Leeds United currently hold an interest in the talented midfielder, with the Whites identifying the 23-year-old as a potential Kalvin Phillips replacement, should the England international head for pastures new this summer, as per a report from The Times.

The verdict

Possessing all the technical attributes that would suggest that Downes could be ready for the rigours of Premier League football, he has certainly impressed in Swansea colours this season.

To add to his on-the-ball capabilities, the 23-year-old is also a relentless worker out of possession and an intelligent presser.

It remains to be seen if the Premier League outfit will make a move for Downes this summer, or if this initial report could spark wider interest in the former Ipswich man.

Proving to be an excellent addition at the Swansea.com Stadium, he will certainly be a big loss if he does depart this summer, with Russell Martin a lot of trust and importance in him.