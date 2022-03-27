Swansea City sporting director reveals transfer strategy approach

Swansea City sporting director Mark Allen has confirmed the club has begun the process of recruitment planning for the summer window.

The Welsh club will be looking to focus more on permanent signings as opposed to short-term loan deals as part of a critical new strategy.

The club have enjoyed great success by dipping into the loan market in recent years.

The likes of Marc Guehi, Conor Gallagher, Rhian Brewster and Freddie Woodman all helped the side become play-off challengers.

But the club is now looking to follow the likes of Joel Piroe and Flynn Downes as the template for the types of players they will look to sign going forward.

Allen sees this is a pathway to growing the club, as developing their own players is more economically viable.

“I think it is critical to a club,” said Allen, via Wales Online.

“Championship football is very different to Premier League football, and there will always be an element of having to trade players.

“We have made no secret of that in the past, and we will make no secret of it moving forward.

“It is about realising the players who can help us get up the league, but also developing assets who could help the club economically.

“We are always mindful of those things, but the strategy is to identify young up and coming players and to purchase them where possible.

“We have had some successes with that this season and long may it continue, we are already out there looking at the next batch, if you like.

“It’s there for all to see that revenues in the Championship are a lot lower than the Premier League, and it is a league where there is a significant drop in revenue.”

Allen has overseen a transitional season with Russell Martin at the managerial helm.

Swansea have been unable to repeat their play-off final form under Steve Cooper, but planning is already underway for how to improve the squad for next season.

The club is currently 16th in the Championship table, with nine games remaining in the campaign.

Up next for Martin’s side is the derby game with Cardiff City on April 2.

The Verdict

This is a smart strategy pivot for Swansea to make at this stage.

Developing young players for other clubs makes Swansea nothing more than a stepping stone for the likes of a Gallagher or a Guehi.

By developing young players at the club for the club then they are actively all building towards the same thing and working together for the team’s success as well.

This is a healthier model for trying to gain promotion to the Premier League.