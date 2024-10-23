Former West Brom man Adam Reach has left Swansea City after a trial with the club, but former Hull City defender Cyrus Christie remains training with the club.

The pair joined Swansea on a trial period over the international break, but Luke Williams told the BBC after his side's stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday that Reach had left the club.

The versatile 31-year-old has been without a club since his deal with West Brom expired in the summer, and with a wealth of Championship experience, Swansea brought him in to take a closer look.

With a small squad and a lack of Championship experience recruited over the summer, Reach looked like he could be a shrewd addition for Swansea, but Williams confirmed that he won't be joining the club.

Adam Reach leaves Swansea City but Cyrus Christie remains

While Reach has departed, 32-year-old former Hull City man Christie remains training with Swansea, so it looks a possibility that he could earn a deal in the near future.

Of course, Christie is a familiar face to the Jack Army, having had an impressive spell on loan with the club during the second half of the 2021/22 season, but a permanent deal didn't materialise.

According to the BBC, the Republic of Ireland international has impressed with his fitness levels during his time training with the club, and he appeals to Swansea's coaching staff thanks to his ability to offer cover across the back four.

Speaking after his side's draw at Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea boss Williams told the BBC: "Adam Reach is not training with us anymore. It was great to have him with us, but we have moved on from there.

"Cyrus Christie is still training with us so as soon as I can give you a further update, I will do."

It's clear that Swansea lack depth, and if a deal was to materialise for Christie there's no doubt that he'd impress, with the player having over 300 Championship appearances under his belt and performing well for the club previously.

The 32-year-old is now into his third week of training with the club, and you'd have thought Swansea would have to make a decision in the very near future about whether to offer him a deal or not.

Swansea City could do with further free agent reinforcements

It's clear that Swansea are lacking a cutting edge in attack, and they haven't scored in the month of October, with their last goal coming in the first half of a draw with Bristol City at the end of September.

This means they've now gone four-and-a-half games without scoring a goal, or nine halves of football and have the worst goalscoring record in the division.

The Championship's lowest scorers - Footy Stats (23/10/24) Rank Club Goals scored 20th Cardiff City 11 21st QPR 11 22nd Middlesbrough 10 23rd Preston North End 10 24th Swansea City 8

Given Jamie Paterson's summer exit and the injury Jisung Eom picked up on international duty with South Korea, a player like Reach who can play out wide and as an attacking midfielder would have looked like a shrewd addition on paper, but for one reason or another, he won't be signing for Swansea.

However, it's clear that the club need further attacking reinforcements, and it remains to be seen if they can wait until January, particularly if their dire run in front of goal continues, so perhaps Williams will continue to keep a close eye on free agents.

Williams has shown with his previous club, Notts County, that he can coach sides to be deadly in front of goal, and perhaps he's lacking the players to do that at Swansea currently.

After a decent start to the season, Swansea's struggles in front of goal have caught up with them, and Williams should be looking at further free agents who could bolster their attack.