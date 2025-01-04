Bridging the gap to the top six is likely to be a tall order for Swansea City but after the midway point of the Championship season, they're certainly in with a shout.

Without the riches or star-studded squads that most of their rivals have at their disposal, Swansea have had to find a different route to success, and that's leant heavily on Luke Williams, who has done a sterling job with what he's been given to work with.

With Swansea among the lowest scorers and conceders in the league, entertainment certainly hasn't always been at a premium for those watching the Swans on a regular basis, but Williams won't mind too much, as his approach has brought about success.

They'll have to keep that defensive meanness and add a bit more killer instinct in the final third if they're to mount a serious play-off challenge, but fortunately for Williams and Swansea, the transfer window affords them the chance to do just that.

Here, we look at two players who Swansea should be looking to make a move for as soon as next week...

Related Swansea City boss Luke Williams reacts to West Brom links Williams has revealed the latest on his links to the vacancy at The Hawthorns, which is yet to be filled.

Adam Phillips

Swansea fans may look and think they have enough in central midfield to drag them through the season but if they could add some goals into the middle of the park and combine that with some action from their frontmen, they could be onto something.

Barnsley's Adam Phillips is one of the most prolific midfielders in League One so it's a little surprising to see him still plying his trade in the third tier.

The Welsh club could look to take advantage of that by signing a man who netted 11 league goals from midfield last term and is on course to better that tally this season.

Goals have been a huge issue for Swansea this season, so Williams won't mind where they come from as long as he can add some to his side in January.

Goalscoring midfielders often cost money though, so Swansea could have to dig deep to prise Phillips away from Yorkshire, particularly with the Tykes hoping for a top six finish themselves.

Thelo Aasgaard

Thelo Aasgaard has been one of Wigan's shining lights in their chequered recent past, and like Phillips, he has that star quality to win the game at the drop of a hat.

Able to play off the left or behind the striker, he brings with him an abundance of positional flexibility, and when he's on the ball he's got the ability to make something happen out of nothing, something Swansea desperately lack.

Thelo Aasgaard Championship record (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 41 3 1

He's lit up League One and though he has an underwhelming Championship record, it's important to remember he is still just 22, which would hint at some sell-on value for Swansea.

He won't come cheap though, as Championship rivals Stoke were believed to be weighing up a £3m offer this month, so the Swans will have to move quick if they're to land the Latics academy graduate.