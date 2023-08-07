Highlights Sam McCallum is attracting interest from Swansea City as a potential transfer target for their left-back position.

Norwich City’s Sam McCallum is attracting interest going into the final weeks of the summer window.

According to the BBC, the defender is a potential transfer target for Championship rivals Swansea City.

McCallum did not feature in the Canaries’ opening-day victory over Hull City at the weekend.

He was an unused substitute as David Wagner’s side earned a dramatic 2-1 win over the Tigers at Carrow Road.

Adam Idah’s 96th-minute winner separated the two sides, giving Norwich a positive start to the new campaign.

What is the latest surrounding Sam McCallum’s future?

Swansea are searching for a new left-back and have identified McCallum as a possible target.

Ryan Manning departed the Swans during the summer, leaving a hole in the squad that has yet to be filled.

The right-footed Josh Key started in the position in Michael Duff’s first competitive game in charge of the Welsh outfit.

Swansea earned a 1-1 draw against Birmingham City to secure their first point of the new Championship campaign.

No concrete offers have yet been made for the player, but Swansea still have a number of weeks left to determine whether to pursue the Norwich defender.

Dimitris Giannoulis completed all 90 minutes in Wagner’s side on Saturday, leaving McCallum’s position in the squad in question.

What is the transfer latest surrounding Swansea City?

The BBC have also reported that Swansea are exploring the option of signing a new midfielder before the transfer window closes at the start of the next month.

Swansea have also been linked with a move for defender Nathan Tjoe-A-On from Dutch side Excelsior.

Meanwhile, Olivier Ntcham is set to depart the club for Turkish outfit Samsunspor after a deal was agreed with the Championship side.

Swansea have had a busy summer following the appointment of Duff as manager.

Duff arrived in place of Russell Martin, who swapped South Wales for the South Coast by joining recently relegated Southampton.

The club have moved to bring in a number of fresh faces, including Jerry Yates, Josh Ginnelly, Key, Harrison Ashby, Carl Rushworth and Mykola Kukharevych.

Swansea will be aiming to improve on their 10th-place finish last year by competing for a play-off place.

New arrival Yates got his Swansea career up and running on Saturday by scoring in the team’s 1-1 draw against John Eustace’s side.

Up next for Swansea is an EFL Cup first round clash with Northampton Town on Tuesday.

Would Sam McCallum be a good signing for Swansea City?

Key did his job well on Saturday all things considered, but he is not a long-term solution to the left-back problem in the Swansea squad.

Bringing in McCallum and Tjoe-A-On would add strength and depth to Duff’s squad for the season ahead.

McCallum is experienced at this level at only 22 and could provide good competition for Tjoe-A-On, who has never played in English football before in his career.

If Swansea can get both of these moves over the line, as well as a new midfielder in, then that would represent a positive last few weeks of the summer transfer window.