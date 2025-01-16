We're now nearly halfway through the January transfer window, and Swansea City are still attempting to get the signing of Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Low over the line, but it's proving difficult.

Many Swansea supporters believed that a change of ownership would bring increased funds to spend on players in the transfer window, but that's not the case, and Football Insider have reported that Swansea have seen two bids worth £500,000 and £600,000 turned down for Low.

It's clear that the Swans don't have the money that Wycombe are rightfully demanding for a key player as they battle for promotion to the Championship, and it's been reported by Wales Online that Swansea are considering a player swap to make the deal work.

The same report from Wales Online states that the Chairboys have insisted that Low is not for sale, but Swansea are unwilling to move on from the deal, and chairman Andy Coleman is willing to consider throwing a player in to complete the deal.

The Swans don't have a big squad, and they have to be careful as a couple of injuries could leave them very short, as they currently are in central defence, but there is one player who could prove a perfect option for a swap deal.

Swansea City should swap Nathan Tjoe-A-On for Joe Low

When you look at Swansea's squad, one player jumps out as a good option to sell to Wycombe as part of any swap deal for Low, and that's Indonesian international left-back Nathan Tjoe-A-On.

While he's a left-back rather than a centre-back, so he wouldn't be a like-for-like replacement for Low, Swansea don't have any centre-backs they could sell to Wycombe, and if they did, then they probably wouldn't be in the mix to sign the Welsh international.

Tjoe-A-On joined the Swans from Eredivisie side Excelsior Rotterdam in the summer of 2023, but he failed to make a single appearance for the club during his first season, and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Heerenveen, where he made just a handful of appearances.

The 23-year-old finally made his first-team bow for the Swans earlier this season when he started two EFL Cup ties and came off the bench in the Championship against Preston, but he's struggled for minutes since August.

In fact, Tjoe-A-On's last Swansea appearance came against Wycombe as the Chairboys defeated the Swans 1-0 in the EFL Cup, and the Indonesia international seems to have no future at the club.

He still has 18 months left on his deal, but you can't imagine Swansea would stand in his way if they received offers for him this month.

He's not Championship standard yet, but Tjoe-A-On could be a good signing for a League One side, and at 23 there are still plenty of chances for him to improve and become an excellent player at EFL level, which may just appeal to Wycombe.

Wycombe Wanderers could do with a left-back this month

The Chairboys only have one out-and-out left-back in the form of Daniel Harvie, so Tjoe-A-On could provide him with some genuine competition.

While things haven't gone to plan for the Indonesian international at Swansea, he was highly-rated in the Netherlands, and played 33 games in the Eredivisie as a youngster prior to the move to south Wales, so there should be no concerns about whether he's good enough to play in League One.

Nathan Tjoe-A-On's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Excelsior Rotterdam 2019-23 57 1 1 Swansea City 2023- 3 0 0 Heerenveen (Loan) 2024 4 0 0

Wycombe's squad depth will be tested in the coming months as they look to complete a shock promotion to the Championship, so extra depth at left-back could be much appreciated, and Tjoe-A-On would provide that.

Swansea aren't blessed with loads of players that they could sacrifice as part of a swap deal with Wycombe, but Tjoe-A-On is a realistic option, and it could be a move that works for all parties.