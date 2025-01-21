It's been a miserable couple of weeks for Swansea City and that was epitomised by their 3-0 thrashing at Cardiff City on Saturday where a number of players were off the pace.

It must be said that the Swans don't possess the financial pulling power that many sides in the Championship do, making it hard to recruit proven Championship quality, and they've had to rely on punts from abroad in recent times.

January looks like being another tough month for Swansea in the transfer window, and they're still yet to make a signing despite a number of departures, a real worry for supporters given their already thin squad.

However, if Luke Williams looks to League One, there might just be one proven Championship option available for a bargain fee in a position of desperate need for Swansea.

Swansea City should turn to Josh Koroma to strengthen in January

Many Swans supporters believed a change of ownership would bring further funds to recruit players, but that's certainly not the case, and they are still working on a shoestring budget compared to many sides in the division.

While this is obviously not ideal when it comes to trying to sign players, it means that the Swans recruitment team have to be shrewd with their business, and one such move this month could be signing Josh Koroma from Huddersfield Town.

A winger by trade, Koroma is now plying his trade in League One, but the 26-year-old has made 119 Championship appearances, scoring 22 goals and registering seven assists, showing his quality at second tier level.

Josh Koroma's 2024/25 League One season - Fotmob Appearances 21 Goals 5 Assists 2 Shots 53 Shots on target 17 Chances created 24 Dribble success 46.9% Pass accuracy 70.7% Cross accuracy 26.3% Duels won 38.0%

However, crucially for Swansea, Koroma is out of contract at Huddersfield this coming summer, meaning he could be available on a cut-price fee, and his versatility would be hugely beneficial to the Swans.

As well as his favoured position on the wing, Koroma can also play as a wing-back and as a striker, and it's fair to say that Swansea could do with attacking reinforcements.

One thing that was clear in Saturday's South Wales Derby defeat was that Swansea were lacking pace and athleticism in attack compared to Cardiff, with the Bluebirds having the likes of Cian Ashford, Ollie Tanner and Callum Robinson, who caused problems throughout.

Bringing someone like Koroma in would go some way to solving Swansea's deficiencies in attack, with the 26-year-old having the pace to cause Championship defenders all sorts of problems.

Given his contract situation and the fact he's playing in League One, Swansea could have the chance to sign Koroma for a bargain fee this month, and they can't afford to pass up the opportunity to sign a proven Championship player in a position of need.

Swansea City need wide players this month

Put simply, Jisung Eom and Ronald were woeful in Swansea's loss to Cardiff on Saturday, and it shone a further focus on how desperate Williams is to bring in wide players this month.

Eom and Ronald were both punts from the South Korean and Portuguese leagues respectively, and while they are still young and have shown glimpses of being good players, they're not at the level needed just yet.

Swansea brought Florian Bianchini in as a wide player in the summer, but instead he looks better suited to being used as a striker, and that means that the likes of Myles Peart-Harris and Azeem Abdulai have often had to be played out of position on the wing.

Related Swansea City must push to sign Ronald 2.0 before February 3rd Swansea City could benefit from repeating a left-field transfer gamble taken last January

What Swansea are trying to do with signing young players from abroad in the hope of developing them and selling them for more money is admirable, but they also need Championship quality players now and that's what Koroma would provide.

Even if Ronald and Eom were performing well, Swansea don't have any depth at wing and need reinforcements, and it would be negligible if they didn't strengthen out wide this month.

Koroma has scored five league goals this season despite often being used as a wingback, and you only need to look at Ronald and Eom's combined goal contribution of one this season to see that the Sierra Leone international would improve their squad.

The time for talking is over for Andy Coleman and the Swans' hierarchy, and they must strengthen Williams' squad in the next two weeks or so before the window closes.