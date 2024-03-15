Highlights Luke Williams had a mixed start at Swansea, but a win against Hull City is promising for the club.

It's not been the perfect start to life for Luke Williams at Swansea City, but there have been glimpses in recent weeks that the former Notts County boss could help the club re-find their identity.

Since being appointed at the start of January, the club have had a mixed bag of results. There have been some heavy defeats, such as a 5-0 defeat away to Bournemouth in the FA Cup, and a 4-0 home defeat to Leeds, but the club have also shown glimpses of what they're capable of.

Luke Williams' time at Swansea City boss Date Result Competition 06/01/24 Swansea 2-0 Morecambe FA Cup 13/01/24 Birmingham 2-2 Swansea Championship 20/01/24 Swansea 1-3 Southampton Championship 25/01/24 Bournemouth 5-0 Swansea FA Cup 30/01/24 Leicester 3-1 Swansea Championship 03/02/24 Swansea 0-1 Plymouth Championship 10/02/24 Hull 0-1 Swansea Championship 13/02/24 Swansea 0-4 Leeds Championship 17/02/24 Swansea 1-2 Ipswich Championship 24/02/24 Sunderland 1-2 Swansea Championship 02/03/24 Swansea 2-1 Blackburn Championship 06/03/24 Watford 1-1 Swansea Championship 10/03/24 Bristol City 1-0 Swansea Championship Correct as of 15th March 2024

A 1-0 win away to play-off chasing Hull City was the standout result, and ahead of this weekend's South Wales derby, the club are just five points off the Championship relegation zone.

There may have been a few question marks over Williams at Swansea so far, but you only have to look at Notts County's slide down the League Two table since his departure to show that he's clearly a good manager.

Notts County's proof of Williams' ability

Williams was appointed Notts County boss in the summer of 2022 and led the club to National League promotion after winning the play-off final against Chesterfield.

The club finished on 107 points, which meant they became the first English club to earn 100 points or more and fail to win automatic promotion. The Magpies were just unfortunate that they had a superb Wrexham side in the league at the same time as them.

Despite being newly promoted, Williams' Notts County side adapted to League Two well, and at the time of his departure for Swansea, the club were fifth in the league, competing for promotion to League One.

Since he left Meadow Lane, the club have spiraled down the league table, and this should indicate to Swansea supporters that Williams is clearly a good manager.

Had the Magpies drastically improved since he left, it would be a cause for concern, but instead they've fallen to 17th in the League Two table.

They've won just one league game since Williams departed for Swansea, and it shows how well he was doing to have the club competing for promotion.

With a bit of patience, there's no reason why Williams can't repeat his magic at Swansea in the near future.

Swansea City supporters need patience

Luke Williams has come into a Swansea side facing a crisis, with a lack of identity and with players that don't fit his style of play.

It's no secret that chairman Andy Coleman and sporting director Paul Watson recruited players last summer to suit Michael Duff's style of play, so Williams has been working with square pegs in round holes this season.

The first priority will be keeping the club in the Championship, as there is still a risk that they could be relegated. However, regardless of what league the club are playing in next season, a huge clearout is needed in the summer.

Summer signings like Nathan Tjoe-A-On, Mykola Kukharevych and Kristian Pederson have been absolute disasters, and even players like Jerry Yates who have featured regularly you feel should be moved on in the summer.

In the January transfer window, Williams brought in wingers Ronald and Przemyslaw Placheta and the duo have already contributed more than the vast majority of Swansea's summer signings.

The former Notts County boss should be trusted to overhaul Swansea's squad in the summer, and only then will the Jack Army begin to see what Williams is capable of.

He is a bright, young manager, and you only have to look at events at Meadow Lane since his departure to see that he should be the man to take Swansea forward.