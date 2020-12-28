Swansea City should cut their losses on Premier League loanee in January as they target top-flight return: Opinion

Whisper it quietly, but Swansea City are in this Championship promotion battle.

While the three teams relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season have been the ones who seem to have largely stolen the focus so far this season, Steve Cooper’s side have also been consistently in and around the Championship play-off places this season.

Indeed, the Swans’ 2-0 win at QPR on Boxing Day saw the club from Wales quietly slip back into the automatic promotion places for the first time since early November.

That is the type of form that Swansea will be desperate to maintain throughout the second-half of the campaign, as they look to secure their return to the Premier League after a three-year absence this season.

With that in mind, the January transfer window that is set to open imminently, looks to have come at a good time for Swansea, given the opportunity it should give them to strengthen and freshen their side for that push for the top-flight in the second half of the campaign.

But if they are to secure some new recruits at the turn of the year, then it is possible that Swansea will have to move players out of the Liberty Stadium in order to make way for potential new signings, and one that you feel the club should be looking to move on, is Viktor Gyokeres.

Having joined Swansea on loan from Brighton back in the summer transfer window, things simply have not worked out for the striker during his time in Wales.

Gyokeres has made just ten league appearances for Swansea since completing that move back in October, with only two of those outings coming as part of a starting lineup.

The 22-year-old has also failed to score or provide an assist during his time on the pitch for Cooper’s side, and has never really looked like doing so.

As a result, you feel that Swansea could be well advised to cut Gyokeres’ loan short next month, something that could then give their hopes of following the striker back to the Premier League something of a boost.

Given the struggles he has endured during his time at The Liberty so far, and with the likes of Jordan Ayew and Jamal Lowe stepping up in front of goal, it is hard to imagine that Swansea would really miss Gyokeres if he was to return to the south coast of England at the turn of the year.

Indeed, with the financial boost that getting a Premier League player in Gyokeres off the wage bill would give them, you also feel that this would then help Swansea to go out and sign another player who could improve their squad, and help them in that battle for promotion.

It could also be argued that securing a premature return to Brighton for Gyokeres would be doing right by the player himself, since it would give the young striker the chance to head out on loan elsewhere in search of the first team experience he needs to improve his game, that he does not look like getting at Swansea.

Consequentially, while barring sharp and seemingly unlikely change in fortune, it seems as though Gyokeres loan with Swansea is not going to be a successful one.

That however, does mean it will be a complete catastrophe for the club at least, if they can find the right response to that situation over the next few weeks.