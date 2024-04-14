Highlights Swansea City to sue Russell Martin for breach of contract, demanding full compensation over his exit to Southampton.

Clubs embroiled in a dispute over £2m compensation, leading to delay in Martin's arrival at St Mary's.

Lawsuit against Martin may be a distraction for Southampton, impacting their push for Premier League promotion.

Swansea City are to sue Southampton boss Russell Martin for a "breach of contract" after he left Swansea to join the Saints in the summer of 2023, according to The Telegraph.

Martin had a year left on his deal at the Swansea.com Stadium when he departed the club for Southampton in the summer, and Swansea are said to want full compensation over his exit.

The Welsh club were said to be demanding £2million in compensation for Martin, but the Saints were willing to pay just half of that figure, and the clubs were embroiled in a dispute which delayed the Saints' manager's arrival at St Mary's last summer.

Nearly a year on, Swansea have followed up a pledge for full compensation for their former manager's exit, and are set to take Martin to court for a "breach of contract".

The Daily Echo has reported that Martin could face proceedings in High Court over the dispute.

Russell Martin's Swansea exit was a messy one

It took a significant amount of time for Southampton to annouce the appointment of Russell Martin, with the clubs seemingly unable to work out a compensation package.

After Martin had officially become boss at St Mary's, Swansea released a statement which read, "Martin had a little over 12 months remaining on the three-year deal he signed upon arriving at the Swansea.com Stadium in August 2021.

“The club also stands firm in our belief that we are owed full compensation for Russell, and we will continue working diligently and strategically to protect the best interests of the club.”

Related Journalist provides latest on Southampton boss Russell Martin's links to Brighton job Dean Jones has provided an update on whether the Seagulls are admirers of Martin.

This came as a result of a dispute which was centered around the amount of money Saints were due to pay Swansea to release Martin from his deal in south Wales.

This was complicated as the Saints had been relegated, and the clause differed between a Premier League club and a Championship club.

However, Swansea clearly feel they are owed £2million, and they are keen to recoup it one way or another, and they look set to sue their former boss to ensure they recieve the money they feel they are owed.

Swansea suing Russell Martin may be an unwelcome distraction for Southampton

With his Southampton side battling for Premier League promotion, being sued by his former club is the last thing that Russell Martin would have wanted.

As we reach the business end of the season, Martin would have wanted full focus on winning promotion to the Premier League, and this probably couldn't have come at a worse time for him.

Russell Martin's time at Swansea Season League finish Points tally 2021/22 15th 61 2022/23 10th 66

It's a messy situation and one that neither Swansea nor Martin would have wanted, particularly as the former Swansea boss enjoyed a good relationship with many of the club's supporters, and is still well-respected by many at the club.

However, Swansea feel like they're owed money and will want that money one way or another.

It's less than ideal from Southampton's point of view, and everyone at the club will hope that Martin is able to put this behind him and fully focus on footballing matters for the rest of the campaign.