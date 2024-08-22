Highlights Swansea City close to signing versatile attacker Florian Bianchini from SC Bastia in a deal that could boost the squad for the upcoming season.

Swansea City are set to sign winger Florian Bianchini from French Ligue 2 side SC Bastia, according to recent reports from France.

L'Équipe have reported that the two clubs have agreed a deal for the 23-year-old, and it appears that Swansea's fifth signing of the summer transfer window will soon be completed.

According to Wales Online reporter Tom Coleman via X, Swansea boss Luke Williams told the press this morning that the club were 'very close' to signing two new players, an attacker and a defender, and it appears that Bianchini will be the attacker.

It was reported that the two new signings were waiting for medicals, and could potentially feature in Swansea's South Wales Derby fixture against Cardiff on Sunday, so Bianchini's arrival would be a timely boost for the Swans.

The 23-year-old joined SC Bastia from LB Châteauroux last summer and enjoyed a successful first season with the Ligue 2 club, scoring five times and registering six assists in 28 league games, helping his side to a mid-table 13th place finish.

Bianchini, who has been capped by the French age-grade sides previously, sees his contract with Bastia expire next summer, and his club are keen to cash in on one of their assets before the window shuts, instead of running the risk of losing him for free next summer.

Florian Bianchini's 2023/24 Ligue 2 season - Fotmob Appearances 28 Starts 13 Goals 5 Assists 6 Chances created 25 Dribble success 43.6% Touches in opposition box 31 Pass accuracy 77.9% Duels won 36.9% Fouls won 26

L'Équipe have reported that news of the financial windfall will be good news for the Corsican club, although the transfer fee has not been revealed just yet.

Swansea have adopted a different approach in the transfer market this summer and have targeted players from outside traditional domestic markets, and Bianchini is set to become their second signing from Ligue 2 following Zan Vipotnik's arrival last month from Bordeaux.

The 23-year-old is a versatile attacker, and while winger is his preferred position, he was also used as a striker and as an attacking midfielder during his time with Bastia last season, and his versatility will be well-received by Swansea given their small squad.

Prior to Swansea's fixture with Preston last week, Williams told BBC Sport that he wanted to recruit four more players prior to the window shutting next week, so news of Bianchini's imminent arrival, along with the aforementioned defender, shows that the club are working hard behind the scenes to bolster their squad.

Florian Bianchini will be a signing in a position of need for Swansea City

Swansea have been crying out for additional wide players this summer, and injuries to the likes of Josh Ginnelly and Aimar Govea meant that they were forced to play midfielder Azeem Abdulai on the wing for their opening game of the season.

As it stands, Ronald and Eom Ji-Sung are Swansea's only fit senior options on the wing, and with Swansea placing an emphasis on playing with wide players, it was clear that at least one more addition was needed in that position.

The Championship could be a little bit of a step up from Ligue 2 in terms of physicality, but after registering 11 goals involvements in 28 appearances last season, Bianchini should have no problem with adapting to the English second tier.

At 23, he will only continue to get better in the coming years, and he could go onto make Swansea money in the years to come, with potential re-sale value an important consideration for the club when making any new signing.

Bianchini's addition will provide a timely boost for Swansea, and Williams will be hoping to get this one over the line as soon as possible.