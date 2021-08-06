Swansea City set to sign 29-year-old after breakthrough in talks

Swansea City are set to sign former Bristol City midfielder Jamie Paterson, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

It is claimed that terms have been agreed to see the 29-year-old head to the Liberty Stadium this season.

Paterson has been a free-agent since leaving the Robins at the end of the 2020/21 season, after making 156 appearances in total for the club.

The winger made 22 appearances during last year’s league campaign, but departed Ashton Gate when his contract with Nigel Pearson’s side reached a conclusion.

Paterson has been training with Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough earlier in the summer transfer window, but it appears as though Swansea are edging closer to finalising an agreement to land his signature.

The Swans narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League last term, as they were beaten by Brentford in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

That failure to win promotions into the top-flight saw Steve Cooper depart his role in charge of the club, with Russell Martin being appointed as his successor for the new season.

Martin is clearly keen to add to his squad before the transfer window reaches a conclusion, with Paterson being one of his reported targets.

Swansea are set to take on Blackburn Rovers in their opening match of the 2021/22 season, in what could potentially be a tricky test for them up against Tony Mowbray’s side at Ewood Park.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be a smart signing by the Swans this summer.

Additional strength in depth is needed in wide areas of the Swansea City team, with Nathan Dyer recently announcing his retirement from football.

Paterson has shown that he’s a solid option to have for teams in the Championship, having spent a number of years playing at this level so far.

On a free transfer it’s a deal that makes complete sense for Swansea, and if Paterson can hit the ground running, then this will be a shrewd investment in future seasons.