Swansea City set to secure late transfer swoop for Liverpool player

Swansea City are set to secure the signature of Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on a season-long loan deal with Russell Martin keen to add to his defensive options, according to the Daily Mail.

Williams enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Anfield last season with the defender handed the chance to come into the side during Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis.

In total, the defender managed to make nine appearances in the Premier League and also a further six in the UEFA Champions League for Jurgen Klopp’s side last term.

However, at the start of this season, Williams has found himself down the pecking order once again at Anfield following players returning from injury and also the signing of Ibrahima Konate.

According to the latest report from the Daily Mail, Liverpool are going to allow the defender to leave the club on loan for the rest of the campaign to continue his long-term development.

It is believed that Swansea are the club that are set to secure a move for the defender and that he will now link-up with Martin’s squad for the rest of the campaign.

The verdict

This seems like a brilliant coup for Swansea on the last day of the transfer window. The Swans could be set to lose the likes of Connor Roberts and Jamal Lowe before the day finishes, but a move for Williams would certainly put more of a positive light on their business on Deadline Day.

Williams needs to get first-team minutes this season and having impressed in the Premier League last term with Liverpool, he looks well set for a long career at a high level over the next few years.

However, the defender is not going to be able to force his way into Liverpool’s side during the rest of the campaign this season. Therefore it would not make any sense to keep him at the club where he will not be making regular appearances.

He fits the bill very well for Swansea and is comfortable in possession and also able to read the game well for such a young defender. Under Martin, his game should only continue to develop over the course of the season.