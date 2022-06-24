Swansea City set to seal transfer agreement for player that Russell Martin knows well

Swansea City are set to sign former MK Dons wing-back Matthew Sorinola.

According to the BBC, the South Wales club have agreed a loan deal with Belgian side Union SG to bring the 21-year old to Swansea this summer.

Swansea’s interest in the move was first reported two months ago exclusively by us here at Football League World.

Russell Martin worked with the player during their time together with MK Dons.

Sorinola is a versatile wing-back who can play on either side, but is more comfortable on the left flank.

The youngster has been with the Belgian top flight side since May 2021 following his departure from the League One club.

The defender rejected a new contract to remain in England which allowed him to move as a free agent.

Sorinola played 14 times in the Belgian league, each appearance coming from the bench.

His experience at MK Dons saw him perform 34 times as the team came 13th in the league in 2020-21.

It is understood that Swansea are still looking to sign a right-sided wing-back following the departure of Cyrus Christie.

However, Sorinola is seen as the replacement for Hannes Wolf following his exit at the end of his loan spell from last season.

The club are also still in the hunt to re-sign Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen.

The Verdict

This is an exciting signing and surely driven purely by his history with Martin at MK Dons.

The experience of moving to the Belgian first division will have been good for Sorinola even if he didn’t cement his place in the starting lineup.

If his loan spell comes as a success then perhaps he could arrive on a permanent basis at some point in the future.

But this is a relatively risk-free signing for Swansea due to the low cost on the club’s transfer budget.