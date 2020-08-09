Swansea City set to fend off Celtic in pursuit of Newcastle talent

Freddie Woodman is in talks with Newcastle over a potential new contract before he makes an expected return to Swansea City on loan for the new season, according to The Shields Gazette.

The 23-year-old made a serious impression for the South Wales side last season as he established himself as the number-one choice between the sticks, and the goalkeeper will reportedly be allowed to re-join Swansea if he agrees fresh terms at Newcastle.

It is also understood that Woodman is keen for a return to the Liberty Stadium after enjoying his first spell at the club which saw him make 43 appearances, with the former England Under-21 international missing the last three games of the season through injury.

Woodman’s strong displays in the second tier have also attracted interest from Scottish Premiership winners Celtic this summer, but it is believed his established attachment to the Swans will see him overlook Neil Lennon’s side in order to extend his stay in SA1.

The former Aberdeen loanee kept 12 clean sheets during his maiden campaign at the Liberty, while he also saved three penalties with his shot-stopping heroics having seemingly helped convinced Swansea to try and sign him on another loan this summer.

The Verdict

It would represent an excellent start to Swansea’s summer business if they can secure a new loan deal for Woodman who was one of the club’s top performers last term, with the goalkeeper having become a real fans’ favourite during his first season at the club.

Swansea may struggle to replace Woodman if they are unable to extend his stay in South Wales, so it will come as a relief to Steve Cooper’s side that they appear to be closing in on a deal which would see him continue play regular football in the Championship.

It looks likely that Woodman will compete with Steven Benda for the number-one spot at Swansea next term, with this meaning the Welsh side could have some very strong goalkeeping options as they look to build on their sixth-placed finish in September.