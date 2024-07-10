Highlights Swansea City set to sign Portuguese midfielder Gonçalo Franco, showing commitment to scouting talent abroad for success in Championship.

Franco could bring a wealth of experience, with 82 Primeira Liga appearances, adding depth to Swansea's midfield alongside Matt Grimes.

Signing Franco on the verge of exciting moves strategically signals Swansea's determined intention to excel in the Portuguese market.

Swansea City are set to sign 23-year-old Moreirense midfielder Gonçalo Franco, according to reports in his native Portugal, with the clubs expected to make the official announcement soon.

Guimarães Digital have reported that the player left Moreirense's pre-season training camp yesterday after the two clubs reached a "platform of understanding" in recent days, and that an agreement between the two clubs has been struck to see Franco swap the Portuguese top-flight for the Championship.

The 23-year-old could well become Swansea's first announced summer signing, with the official announcement of Eom Ji-Sung's move from Gwangju yet to be made, despite the fact it's been widely reported that the South Korean international will join.

Luke Williams and his scouts have clearly explored foreign markets this summer, and Franco looks set to be the second Swansea player to join from the Primeira Liga in recent months following Ronald's January move.

Gonçalo Franco looks like a real coup for Swansea City

The 23-year-old enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign in the Portuguese top-flight last season after helping Moreirense win promotion during the 2022/23 season.

Franco played 33 out of a possible 34 games in the Primeira Liga last season, starting 32 of them, helping his side to a 6th place finish, just missing out on European football.

The central midfielder registered four assists in the league last season, and also scored twice, both of which came in the last two games of the season.

Gonçalo Franco's 2023/24 Primeira Liga season in numbers - Fotmob Appearances 33 Minutes played 2,735 Goals 2 Assists 4 Pass accuracy 80.6% Chances created 24 Dribble success 36.6% Tackles won 66.7% Duels won 47.9% Interceptions 59

Franco was one of Rui Borges' key players last season, as shown by the number of starts he made, and Portuguese outlet Guimarães Digital have labeled the Swansea-bound midfielder as "one of Moreirense's main assets."

This bodes well for Swansea and on paper it looks like an excellent bit of recruitment for a Championship side, and he could form a formidable midfield partnership with Matt Grimes.

The former Portugal Under-20 international has just one year left on his deal at Moreirense, which means any deal shouldn't break the bank for Swansea, and it looks a shrewd piece of business from the club.

Swansea City looking to repeat their success in the Portuguese market

It's clear that Swansea's summer transfer strategy is to find hidden gems from leagues abroad, and they've already had some recent success in the Portuguese market following Ronald's January move after spending 18 months with Primeira Liga side Estrela da Amadora.

The 23-year-old Brazilian winger is raw, but there's no doubt he's a talented player and winning the Player of the Match award in Swansea's South Wales Derby win against Cardiff back in March shows as much.

Related Swansea City must make brave decision and move on from fan favourite: View Jamie Paterson is now a free agent but his Swansea City future is undecided

Franco's signing appears to be a real statement of intent from Swansea, and the 23-year-old has far more Primeira Liga experience than Ronald, having made 82 appearances in the Portuguese top-flight compared to the Brazilian winger's 17.

Given how impressed the Jack Army have been with Ronald, Franco could even be a level above, and should Swansea complete the deal with no late hiccups, the club look to have a real talented player on their hands.