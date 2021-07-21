Swansea City set out requirements for new manager with one name already on their shortlist to replace Cooper

Swansea City have already set out two key requirements from Steve Cooper’s potential replacement and already have one person in mind, according to The Athletic.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Steve Cooper is set to leave as the Swans’ manager due to his limited transfer kitty and more key players potentially leaving the Liberty Stadium before the end of August, after seeing prolific forward Andre Ayew depart on the expiration of his contract this summer.

The 41-year-old has done a remarkable job in Wales since joining from the England youth setup in 2019, guiding the Swans to two consecutive play-off finishes and coming within 90 minutes of Premier League football as they took on Brentford at Wembley back in May.

But despite this progress under the Welshman, he looks set to pursue new challenges and leave a Swansea side that’s still reeling from the loss of Ayew.

However, the Ghanian is just one of many top players who has left to Liberty Stadium under Cooper’s reign, with Manchester United’s Dan James, fellow Welsh international Joe Rodon and Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie just three others who have departed in recent years.

With Cooper’s departure set to be announced later on this week, the Championship side have listed two things they want from his replacement. That’s according to The Athletic’s Stuart James, who has revealed they want someone who’s willing to work with younger players and implement an attractive style of football.

He also stated Swansea’s hierarchy already have one particular candidate on their shortlist – but their name remains undisclosed at this point.

The Verdict:

Swansea City’s desire to play an attractive brand of football reaches back to the Brendan Rodgers days, so it’s no surprise to see the club aim for that once again. It seems to be a part of their identity.

But what is perhaps more notable is the fact they want the new manager to take a chance on younger players. Does this foreshadow cutbacks at the club with the financial effects of Covid-19 to contend with? Or just a coincidental change in strategy?

Whatever the reason is for it, it’s great to see them already have one name in mind. The season is just a matter of weeks away now, so they will need to get someone in quickly if they are to have a meaningful impact in pre-season and put their stamp on the squad before their opening league game against Blackburn Rovers next month.

And although they might be in a rush to hire a new manager, understandably too, this appointment could be crucial for their future. In such a limited time scale, they need to get it right.