Swansea City set for major boost after player contract details emerge

Swansea City believe that Jamie Paterson will activate a 12-month extension in his contract which is triggered by the number of appearances he makes.

The 29-year-old joined the Welsh side on a free transfer in the summer on an initial one-year deal. And, it’s fair to say that it’s a move that has worked out spectacularly well.

Paterson has found the net eight times and registered four assists in 21 games, quickly establishing himself as a key player under Russell Martin.

Therefore, with his deal expiring, some at Swansea may have been worried when it was suggested that West Brom were lining up a move for the attacking midfielder in the January transfer window.

But, the BBC have revealed that key figures at the club are relaxed about the situation, as Paterson is expected to make enough appearances which would automatically trigger the extra year in his deal.

Whilst that doesn’t mean a January exit is off the table, it ensures that Swansea are in a much better position when it comes to negotiating a fee.

21 things every Swansea City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year were the club founded? 1892 1902 1912 1922

The verdict

This is good news for Swansea as we all know how good Paterson has been this season and they wouldn’t have wanted to go into the New Year with the player entering the final six months of his deal.

In truth, you can’t imagine he would’ve left anyway, because he appears to be really enjoying his football right now and is flying under Martin’s attractive style of play.

Even with the clause, you would still expect Swansea to try and secure a new deal for Paterson, who deserves to be rewarded for his fine form.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.