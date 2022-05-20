Swansea City set for further departures this summer ahead of busy transfer window

Swansea City could yet still see further departures from the club this summer.

The Swans announced earlier this week that three first team players have exited the Welsh club following the expiration of their contracts.

Ben Hamer, Korey Smith and Yan Dhanda have been released by Swansea, but there could be up to nine more departures this summer, according to Wales Online.

It has been reported that those who were sent out on loan over the last season will now be considered surplus to requirements.

That means the likes of Morgan Whittaker, Kyle Joseph, Liam Cullen, Jordon Garrick, Steven Benda and Liam Walsh could all be potentially sold this summer.

This is an indication that the club is looking to raise funds to improve Russell Martin’s options in the first team.

Swansea were unable to replicate the form from Steve Cooper’s tenure in charge, in which he led the team to the Championship play-off final 12 months ago.

However there have been signs of progress under Martin in recent months, with the team performing well against top sides like Bournemouth, while also hammering rivals Cardiff City to earn a historic league double.

The South Wales club will be hoping to be more competitive at the top of the table next season after a 15th place finish this campaign.

The Verdict

It would be a shame for Swansea to cash-in on their academy players without giving them a chance in the first team.

Players such as Garrick performed quite well on loan with Plymouth Argyle, but will now likely depart if the right offer comes in this summer.

This is a shame for a club that has liked to promote youth players in the past.

But this may also be the easiest way to raise funds to improve the first team squad while also looking to hold onto key starting players like Joel Piroe and Flynn Downes.