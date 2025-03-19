This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City could face a struggle to keep hold of their best players during the summer transfer window.

Six points separate the Swans from the bottom three in the Championship as things stand during the international break, but when you consider that they still have to play four of the sides below them at home before the end of the season, it seems likely that they will be in the second tier again next term.

Swansea City's remaining home fixtures in the Championship Date Fixture 5/4/2025 Derby County (H) 15:00 9/4/2025 Plymouth Argyle (H) 19:45 18/4/2025 Hull City (H) 15:00 3/5/2025 Oxford United (H) 12:30

Alan Sheehan is currently in charge on an interim basis, so the club's hierarchy has a big decision to make over who will be in the dugout at the Swansea.com Stadium next season.

Following an underwhelming 2024/25 campaign, and given that it could be argued there is a lack of clarity over which direction the club is heading in, a few of Swansea's better players could potentially be tempted by a move away in the summer.

Swansea could sell £25m worth of talent this summer

We asked our Swansea fan pundit, Will Hughes, which players he thinks could be sold for the most money in the summer, and what price-tags he would put on their heads.

"To be honest, I think there is only one player that will get a significant amount of interest in the summer, and get the largest transfer fee in our squad, and I think that is Goncalo Franco," Will said.

"He has been nothing short of fantastic since joining us. He has just taken to this league like a duck to water. If I am honest, I think a fair amount would be approximately £10 million. However, I would value him at closer to £15 million at this moment, because I really do think he is that good.

"I think he is one of the best midfielders in the division. I am thankful that we have got him on a four-year deal. That is what I have got to say, because I do not think there is a tremendous amount of pressure for us to sell him this summer.

"I think, if we can keep hold of him for at least another year, I think that will be so beneficial for us, because not only have we kept a top, top player, but he is also still quite young, in his early twenties, so he is going to develop himself even more. He is only going to get better.

"His value is only going to increase, so if we keep him for another year, we could be looking at potentially a £20 million midfielder.

"There are not many other players that would draw that much interest, certainly not as much interest as Franco. You could maybe look at Ben Cabango or Liam Cullen. They are the only two other players I could potentially say would go for a tidy transfer fee.

"I think Cabango could potentially go for between £7 million and £10 million. Do I think he is worth that? Maybe, on a good day. If you look at the sort of fees getting thrown around for central defenders, I can use Mark McGuinness as an example. When Cardiff sold him to Luton, I believe it was for around £9 million.

"When you look at that transfer figure, and then you look at our new captain, who is still quite young and a proven Championship defender, you could maybe look at a similar amount for him.

"As for Cullen, I do not think he would go for that amount of money. I think you would be looking at, maybe, £5 million tops for Liam Cullen.

"He has had a good season, but whether he will take it to the next level we will have to wait and see.

"Those would probably be the three players who I think would get the most interest, but as I say, Franco would be number one in terms of transfer fee and most interest."

Swansea need to get their next appointment right

If Swansea want to ensure that their best players' heads are not going to be turned during the summer transfer window, they need to get their next managerial appointment right in order to inspire some confidence around the club.

Since Russell Martin left for Southampton in 2023, the appointments of Michael Duff and Luke Williams have not paid off, so the club may decide not to headhunt a manager from the lower divisions in the EFL this time around.

It will be interesting to see how much interest there is in the likes of Franco, Cabango and Cullen this summer, and whether Swansea are able to keep hold of them.

At least if any of them do leave, the Swans should receive a reasonable amount of money that their new permanent boss can use to reinvest in the squad.