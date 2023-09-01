Highlights Peterborough United reject Swansea City's bid for defender Ronnie Edwards, who has emerged as a young star for the team.

Swansea's pursuit of Edwards could be a response to Southampton's interest in Nathan Wood, creating uncertainty in their backline.

Despite Swansea's unsuccessful attempts to sign Edwards, adding him to their backline would be a smart move due to his potential and the team's need for added depth.

Peterborough United have rejected an advance from Swansea City for defender Ronnie Edwards.

According to Sky Sports (13.36), the Championship side have made a bid to sign the Posh centre back.

However, it is understood that the League One club have turned down the Welsh outfit’s attempts to sign the 20-year-old on transfer deadline day.

West Ham have also made an attempt to sign the player earlier this week, which also failed to materialise into a move.

The youngster has earned a reputation as a burgeoning star, having broken into the Peterborough United team as a teenager.

Why are Swansea attempting to sign Ronnie Edwards?

The pursuit of Edwards by Swansea could be in response to the speculation surrounding the future of Nathan Wood.

The defender has been the subject of a transfer bid from Southampton, with Russell Martin attempting to reunite with the centre back.

Martin departed Swansea for the Saints during the summer, and has already brought Ryan Manning with him to the south coast.

Swansea have so far turned down any advances by Southampton for the 21-year-old.

Southampton have signed Taylor Harwood-Bellis, which may also spell the end of their attempts to lure Wood to St. Mary’s this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Swansea will make another attempt to sign Edwards before the window shuts at 11pm this evening.

Time is certainly running out on teams to complete any remaining deals, with the market set to shut until January.

Edwards is more likely to remain at Peterborough as things stand, but there is still enough time left for some final twists and turns before the window closes.

How has the summer been for Swansea City?

Swansea have had a difficult summer given the departure of Martin, as well as star striker Joel Piroe.

However, the arrivals of Jerry Yates, Mykola Kukharevych and Nathan Tjoe-A-On have helped to make some improvements to Michael Duff’s side.

Swansea’s pre-season hopes would have been to improve on their 10th place finish in the league last year.

Duff’s side have had a poor start to the campaign, which has dented that ambition slightly.

Swansea have suffered defeat twice from four games, drawing the other two, meaning they are one of just five sides left in the division without a win.

This early run of form has the team sitting 20th in the table, so a turnaround is needed soon in order to get back into contention for a top half spot in the table.

Next up for Swansea is a clash with Bristol City on Saturday.

Would Ronnie Edwards be a good signing for Swansea City?

Adding an extra body into the backline would be a solid decision from Swansea, who now need the added numbers due to a change in system under Duff.

Edwards certainly has a lot of potential and could become a top Championship player.

Signing him would be a costly move but one that could prove a really smart deal in the long-run.

It looks like the club will be able to hold onto Wood for now, so it is not too big of a disaster that they’ve been unable to secure Edwards.