Since completing a move to Celtic in 2021, Cameron Carter-Vickers has become a mainstay in the Hoops' starting XI, helping them win numerous trophies.

After coming through the ranks at Tottenham but struggling to make a first-team breakthrough, he was loaned to Celtic in the summer of 2021, before making the deal a permanent one the following summer for a fee of £6million.

In the years that have followed, the American international has become one of the first names on the teamsheet for both Ange Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers, and it's safe to say the move to Scotland has been a hugely beneficial one for his career.

However, Swansea City supporters won't be too surprised by Carter-Vickers' impact north of the border after he spent a season on loan with the club in their first Championship season, playing a lot of football and proving himself to be a talented defender.

Swansea City won't be shocked to see Cameron Carter-Vickers' form at Celtic

The summer of 2018 was a tumultuous time for Swansea City and a host of senior players departed the club following their relegation to the Championship.

Swansea were down to the bare bones at centre-back with the likes of Federico Fernandez, Alfie Mawson, Jordi Amat and Kyle Bartley leaving the club, leaving Graham Potter seriously short of options.

Mike van der Hoorn was Swansea's only senior centre-back, leading to Joe Rodon being fast-tracked into the starting XI for his senior debut, and Carter-Vickers was brought in on a season-long loan to add depth.

Rodon and van der Hoorn were Potter's first choice defenders, but Carter-Vickers still played regularly thanks to injuries to Rodon and the relentless nature of the Championship, meaning squad rotation was necessary.

In total, Carter-Vickers made 33 appearances as a youthful Swansea side acquitted themselves well in the Championship, finishing 10th and reaching the FA Cup quarter-final where they should have beaten eventual winners Manchester City.

His form from January onwards was particularly impressive, starting every game from the middle of January onwards, and Potter's style of playing out from the back suited the American international perfectly.

It's easy to forget that Carter-Vickers was just 21 when he was on loan at Swansea, and while it may have taken a couple of years to fulfill his potential, he's certainly doing that now at Celtic.

There were calls for the American international to sign for Swansea on a permanent basis after his successful loan spell, but it never materialised, and he'd head to Celtic Park after a number of Championship loans.

He was only a youngster at Swansea, but you could certainly tell Carter-Vickers had talent, and it's no surprise to see him doing so well now.

Cameron Carter-Vickers could be ready to move to a top European league

Whilst Celtic are a huge club who will always challenge for silverware in Scotland, and are doing well in Europe this season, a move to a top European league could well appeal to Carter-Vickers in the near future.

The Southend-born USA international could be a good option for clubs in the Premier League, and as he's approaching his 27th birthday, you feel that if he's to a seal a big move elsewhere, now would be the time to do so.

Cameron Carter Vickers' senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons Appearances Tottenham Hotspur 2016-22 5 Sheffield United (Loan) 2017-18 18 Ipswich Town (Loan) 2018 17 Swansea City (Loan) 2018-19 33 Stoke City (Loan) 2019-20 15 Luton Town (Loan) 2020 16 AFC Bournemouth (Loan) 2020-21 26 Celtic (Loan) 2021-22 45 Celtic 2022- 86

He's well thought of at Celtic, wearing the captain's armband on occasion for Rodgers' side, and Champions League performances will put him on the radar of clubs across Europe, despite a horror own goal against Club Brugge last month.

The Glasgow outfit turned down the advances of several clubs in the summer, according to the Daily Express, with Turkish pair Besiktas and Galatasaray, as well as Italian side Atalanta all making enquiries for the centre-half, but nothing came of them, leaving Carter-Vickers at Celtic Park for at least another half-season.

After a number of less fruitful Championship loan spells between leaving Swansea and joining Celtic, Carter-Vickers is thriving playing in a successful Champions League side, and that won't come as a surprise to most Swansea supporters after his successful time there as a youngster.