Swansea City secure transfer deal

Swansea City have completed the signing of Korey Smith on a two-year contract after his time at Bristol City came to an end.

The 29-year-old is an xperienced Championship player and made just under 200 appearances for Bristol City, in a spell that saw him help the club return to the Championship with promotion from League One.

Smith also netted the winner in a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United, a goal which will live long in the memory of Bristol City supporters.

The versatile player also made over 150 appearances for Norwich City and played a crucial role in their consecutive promotions to the Championship, and then to the Premier League.

This Steve Cooper’s first signing of the summer transfer window, and he comes into try and help the Swans go one step further after last season’s play-off heartbreak.

The Verdict

It’s a good signing for Swansea and Cooper, and there won’t be too many better pieces of transfer business then this in the coming months.

To get an experienced Championship player in on a free is something that the Swans will be delighted with, but they must now make sure they allow him to be one of the leaders in the dressing room, which we all know he can be.

Smith will be hoping he can be part of a side battling near the top of the table this season, and try and help Swansea get back to the Premier League.