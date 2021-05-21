Swansea City secure deal for goalkeeper as trial period proves successful

Swansea City have completed the signing of Chippenham Town goalkeeper Ben Hughes for an undisclosed fee, with Non League Daily confirming that the player has joined the Welsh club after a successful trial period.

The 17-year-old had previously spent a month on trial with the Sky Bet Championship outfit as they ran the rule over his talents.

Clearly the Swans liked what they saw, and as a result they have handed the one time Wales under-18 international a two year contract as they look to continue his development.

It appears likely that Hughes will slot straight into the club’s under-23 or under-18 side, as the club are well stocked in the goalkeeping department at first team level thanks to presence of Freddie Woodman, Ben Hamer, Steven Benda and Lewis Webb.

What club do these 21 former Swansea City players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Courtney Baker-Richardson? Barrow Stevenage Chesterfield Torquay

Meanwhile the club are currently preparing for their play-off semi final second leg against Barnsley, with the Swans taking a 1-0 lead into the game which is set to be played at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The Verdict

As I have previously alluded to in some of my other articles, the English non league system is filled with hidden gems that Football League clubs are always keen to harvest.

Swansea have clearly secured one in Hughes and it will be intersecting to see how he develops over the next few years in what is a very progressive academy system in South Wales.

Woodman is set to head back to Newcastle United this summer after his loan spell expires and that could leave the battle for the number one spot in goal wide open.

If Hughes hits the ground running for the club’s youth teams, there’s no reason why he can’t be competing for a place in the first team squad in the years ahead as he has done brilliantly to get such a big move at such a young age.