Swansea City sanction departure of senior defender

Swansea City have agreed to mutually terminate the contract of defender Ryan Bennett, the Championship club have confirmed.

Bennett joined Swansea back in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer, following his departure from Norwich City.

Since then, the 32-year-old has gone on to make 47 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club, although he has not made an appearance for Russell Martin’s side since March.

There was still a year remaining on Bennett’s contract with Swansea, although it seems he is now set for a premature departure from the club.

It has now been officially announced that both parties have agreed to terminate the player’s deal with Swansea, meaning the defender is now set to become a free agent.

That means that Bennett will be able to complete a move to a new club, even though the summer transfer window has now closed.

It has been a difficult start to the season for Swansea, who currently sit 21st in the Championship table, with six points from seven league games.

The Verdict

It does look as though this could be a sensible decision for all parties to take.

Things have not worked out for Bennett at Swansea in recent months, and it is hard to see him forcing his way back into the side in the coming campaign.

This therefore, should benefit his career, by allowing him to continue to play by finding a new club, even outside the transfer window.

For Swansea as well, this ensures that they are not paying a wage to a player they are not getting a return on their investment in, meaning this looks to be the right move for all concerned.