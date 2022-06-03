Swansea City ruled out of transfer race for 25 y/o

Championship outfit Swansea City will not be able to recruit Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene during the summer following the Millers’ decision to trigger a 12-month extension on his contract, as per a report from Wales Online.

The 25-year-old played a considerable role in helping Paul Warne’s side return to the second tier, registering three goals and eight assists in 45 league appearances this term as the Millers were able to secure second spot.

Likely to be a key first-teamer at the New York Stadium once again next term after establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet in South Yorkshire, his one-year contract option has been taken up by the Millers who may decide to cash in on the Republic of Ireland international this summer whilst they can.

One destination he won’t be ending up at though is the Swansea.com Stadium, with Russell Martin’s side reluctant to pay the potentially hefty fee needed to lure him to South Wales after seemingly hoping he would become a free agent this summer.

This contract decision wouldn’t have made a difference at this stage though, with the Swans’ hierarchy reportedly reluctant to bring in any additions until they offload players and that may mean they miss out on potentially cheaper alternatives to the 25-year-old.

This latest report may be a considerable blow for Ogbene, who previously admitted he was flattered by reports linking him with a move to the Welsh side.

He is yet to agree a long-term contract at the New York Stadium though, possibly meaning a move could materialise next summer.

The Verdict:

If he’s an addition Martin really wants, then the funds should be made available for the ex-Norwich City defender to bring him in because they don’t seem to be in danger of breaching financial rules anytime soon.

Although remaining financially responsible is paramount, they risk losing out on some of their top transfer targets if the funds aren’t made available to get agreements over the line, so the board needs to step up.

This is the type of signing the Swans should be aiming for as a player that has come up from a lower division and will have a point to prove – and at 25 – he still has plenty of time to develop further.

It would be interesting to see what role he would play if he was to arrive at the Swansea.com Stadium because he mainly operates as a winger, though he may be deployed in an advanced midfield role alongside Jamie Paterson if he shows that he can contribute enough goals and assists to their cause.

Playing him at wing-back is another option, though that could potentially end up limiting his impact going forward for the Swans.