Swansea City entered the final international break of the season in some style, with Luke Williams winning his first South Wales derby in charge of the club against Cardiff City last weekend.

Goals in either half from Liam Cullen and Jamal Lowe secured the victory at the Swansea.com Stadium and moved them seven points clear of the relegation zone with eight games of their season remaining.

And one player who has shone in that game and since his move to the Championship is the Brazilian, Ronald. The 22-year-old joined during the January transfer window and has played a key role in the Swans' recent revival in the league.

Ronald's Swansea City statistics

The 22-year-old Brazilian has introduced himself to the Swansea fans in some style, continuing to settle well to life in Wales.

Having featured in all five of the Jack Army's fixtures since his arrival, he would help the Swans secure an important victory on the road, scoring twice against Sunderland last month for his first strikes since moving to England.

Despite 'that' short corner against Bristol City also being among the Brazilian's highlight reel since his move, Ronald has endeared himself to the Swans faithful with his tireless displays, with his attacking threat now starting to show in the final third.

His first taste of the South Wales derby saw him cause the Cardiff defenders nightmares, and he was awarded a penalty, having been dragged down inside the area by Perry Ng; Cullen was only able to place his penalty wide.

Ronald's Swansea City statistics as per Transfermarkt and FotMob Appearances 10 Goals 2 Assists 0 Minutes played 772 Successful dribbles 11 Touches 434 Fouls won 22 Tackles won 68.2% Chances created 8

And Williams and Swans fans will be hoping that impact can continue moving into the final stages of the season, starting with an away trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Good Friday.

Ronald could prove to be the impact signing Joel Piroe was

Albeit playing in different positions, there is a lot of similarities between both Ronald and Joel Piroe's transfers to South Wales, and it could be something to excite Swans fans.

Having spent the majority of his professional career in the reserves of PSV Eindhoven, the Dutch striker would join Swansea at the start of the 2021/22 season from the Eredivisie club, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Sparta Rotterdam.

He would only make 14 first-team appearances for PSV, and would arrive in Wales relatively unknown to supporters.

But his maiden season in the Championship would prove to be a roaring success, netting 24 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions, including a goal in his first South Wales derby. His goal-scoring exploits would continue the following season, hitting 20 goals again in all competitions, helping the Swans to a top 10 finish in the table.

Before his arrival at Swansea, Ronald was another player who struggled to make first-team appearances at his parent club, Grêmio Anápolis. He was sent out on loan three times during his four-year spell with the Brazilian side, the most prolific coming with Estrela da Amadora, helping them to reach the Primeira Liga.

Despite being so early into his Championship career, the 22-year-old has shown an immense amount of promise and looks like another excellent bit of business by the club.

While Swansea is a club known for making sizeable profit on players, including receiving a reported £10 million for Piroe's services from Leeds United last summer, they will be keen to keep Ronald at the club and watch him flourish under Williams, who is well known for his man management of players.