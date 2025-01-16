It's been an up and down campaign for Swansea City, and it's fair to say that they are currently in the midst of a difficult run.

Spirits were high at the end of December after two wins over the Christmas period against QPR and Luton Town, and there was a quiet optimism they could be in the play-off conversation come May, but they've had a tough couple of weeks since.

They were brought back to earth with a bump on New Year's Day when they lost 4-0 to Portsmouth, and while they scraped a 1-1 draw against West Brom three days later, a sorry FA Cup display saw them defeated 3-0 by Southampton and spirits are low amongst supporters.

One early season issue was a lack of goals, with Swansea failing to find the back of the net in the entire month of October, and those problems have reared their ugly head again in recent weeks.

Swansea City should revisit a deal for Noel Milleskog this month

Swansea have scored just one goal in their last three games, and they've become too easy to play against, with a real lack of creativity and pace within their ranks.

Opposition teams know they can sit back and let Swansea dominate the ball, as they lack that killer pass to create regular big chances, and it's a real problem that will stop them from improving unless it's addressed.

When things click for the Swans, they can be a really decent side, and the first half against QPR on Boxing Day showed what they are capable of, but they lack the creativity to do that on a regular basis.

One player they were linked with in the summer was IK Sirius attacker Noel Milleskog, and while reports from Sweden suggested that the Swans would revisit that interest this month, things looked to have cooled.

On paper, Milleskog looks like a perfect fit for Swansea, and he could be the missing piece of the puzzle that helps the attack click, with Luke Williams having no real out-and-out attacking midfield option.

Myles Peart-Harris was brought in to be that player, but he's been utilised on the wing usually this season, and Jisung Eom, who can also play as a 10, has also been used in his more natural position of wing.

In fairness to Liam Cullen, he has thrived playing deeper than his usual position of striker, but he perhaps lacks that creative spark that someone like Milleskog would provide.

The Swedish playmaker enjoyed a successful 2024 campaign, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 33 appearances, helping his side to a ninth place finish in the Allsvenskan.

Noel Milleskog's 2024 Allsvenskan season - Fotmob Appearances 29 Goals 9 Assists 4 Shots 56 Shots on target 23 Pass accuracy 75.8% Chances created 16 Dribble success 41.9% Touches 751 Duels won 37.5%

The 22-year-old can play in a range of attacking positions, and that sort of versatility would be crucial for Swansea, with his ability to play across the front line as well as his natural position as an attacking midfielder.

He's clearly got an eye for goal too, and at 22 years old, he's a player who could be developed and sold on for money in the future, something that would appeal to Swansea's hierarchy.

After being linked for Milleskog for so long, it's strange how interest has cooled now the window has opened, and a lack of goals in recent games, including a toothless display away to Southampton, means the Swans should revisit a deal for the Swede this month.

Swansea City still haven't properly replaced Jamie Paterson

Offloading Jamie Paterson was the right decision for Swansea to make in the summer due to his age and reluctance to sign a new contract, but they needed to bring in a similar player, and they still haven't done so.

The 33-year-old registered eight goals and six assists last season from an attacking midfield role, and it's clear that sort of goal return would benefit Swansea now.

Hindsight shows that Paterson's failed move to the MLS means that Swansea made the right call in not pushing the boat out to keep him at the club, but they should have used the money they saved on not re-signing Paterson to bring in a younger option like Milleskog.

Signing an attacking midfielder, preferably Milleskog, should be a priority for Swansea this month, as it remains to be seen how long Cullen can keep up his impressive run of form playing out of position.

January will be the first real test for Swansea's new owners to put their money where their mouths are, and they can't afford to leave Luke Williams short in key positions during the second half of the season.