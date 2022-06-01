Swansea City reveal major off-pitch arrival

Swansea City announced the appointment of Josh Marsh as the club’s new Head of Football Operations on the club’s website this afternoon.

In a post-parachute payments climate in South Wales, the Swans need to maximise the value of their recruitment, and Marsh appears an appointment in line with addressing that.

The 30-year-old was previously involved in the success of Huddersfield Town’s off-pitch approach and will be hoping to have a similar impact with the Swans.

Russell Martin shared his reaction to the news when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “Josh arrives with really good knowledge and experience, particularly in the field of recruitment.

“He has done an excellent job at all of his previous clubs, in particular Huddersfield most recently where he is well regarded by everyone he’s worked with there.

“We are pleased to now have him on board during the summer transfer window and we are looking forward to all working together to make it a success.”

The Swans’ recruitment under Steve Cooper was very impressive, but their budget was larger at the time and Martin does not come from the same esteemed coaching background.

With a season to settle into the Scotsman’s methods the Swans will be optimistic about their chances of ruffling some feathers in the top half next term.

The Verdict

This is a very shrewd appointment.

It is difficult to determine the kind of influence that Marsh had at Huddersfield, but he appears to be walking into a similar role to that of Leigh Bromby with the Terriers.

Martin has been a strong advocate of using data heavily in the football and that is likely to filter down to recruitment as well, as is the case at his previous club Milton Keynes Dons.

At their best, Swansea have been stiff opposition for the vast majority of Championship clubs this season, and with the newly relegated teams not looking as menacing this time around, there could be an opportunity for the Swans to surprise the field in 2022/23.