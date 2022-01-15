Swansea City response to rejected bid for defender revealed

Swansea City are set to make a new bid for MK Dons defender Harry Darling, after seeing an initial offer rejected, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Former MK Dons manager Russell Martin has already signed one player for the Swans during the January window, with goalkeeper Andy Fisher making the move to Wales.

Now it seems as though Martin is determined to add at least one more Dons player to his current Swansea squad this month.

According to this latest update, Swansea have already made multiple offers for Darling this month, which have been rejected by MK Dons.

However, the Championship side are still said to be in talks with the defender’s current club, and are apparently hopeful of completing a deal.

It is thought that MK Dons are holding out for a fee of around £2million for the sale of Darling, who is not the only member of his current squad to be linked with Swansea.

The Welsh club have also been credited with an interest in midfielder Matt O’Riley, although Martin has admitted the club will need investment before they can do a deal.

Since joining MK Dons from Cambridge last January, Darling has made 52 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring four goals.

The Verdict

It is perhaps no surprise that Swansea are planning a fresh move for Darling here.

Having already brought in Fisher from his old club, it seems this is an approach Martin is keen to take, bringing in players he knows how to get the best out of.

Given Swansea are still yet to really find some consistent form this season, you do feel they need to strengthen this month, which could also make this an important deal to do.

Considering MK Dons are seemingly keen to receive a rather significant fee for Darling, it will be interesting to see just how much Swansea are willing to pay to get this deal done.