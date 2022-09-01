Swansea City respond to £8 million transfer offer from Burnley

Burnley have had a second transfer offer for Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi rejected, according to The Athletic’s Stuart James.

The Clarets’ interest in bringing the Republic of Ireland international to Lancashire – and raiding their Championship rivals in the process – was first reported on Tuesday evening by TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook, who claimed that the South Wales outfit were looking for a £12 million fee for the 22-year-old.

However, the latest bid from Vincent Kompany’s side has again fallen short of Swansea’s valuation, with a total package of £8 million put on the table by the Burnley hierarchy.

The potential deal though was weighted with considerable add-ons for Obafemi though, which has seen Burnley’s latest advances turned away, and it remains to be seen as to whether they come back once again before the 11pm deadline.

Obafemi netted 12 times for the Swans in the Championship in his debut season for the club, and is contracted to the Welsh side until at least the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

If Swansea were to cash in on Obafemi at this stage, then it would have to be for an exceptional offer with little time to get a replacement in.

The Irishman hasn’t exactly started the new season in electric form, so Burnley would be paying for his fantastic form in the second half of last season after a slow first couple of months.

Vincent Kompany has been chasing a centre-forward all summer, dating back to the beginning of July when he failed to get his hands on Jackson Muleka of Standard Liege, and whilst he’s signed many creative players, none are what you’d describe as out-and-out strikers.

But the desire for a player like that is apparent, so it will be a disappointment if one isn’t landed.