Swansea City reportedly turned down by 35-year-old as manager chase suffers further setback

Swansea City have offered their vacant managerial position to MK Dons manager Russell Martin but the 35-year-old has decided to turn them down, according to Simon Austin of The Training Ground Guru.

The Swans have been searching for a replacement for Steve Cooper after he decided to leave the club and they have already reportedly been turned down by QPR’s assistant manager John Eustace.

It has been widely reported that Swansea have been interested in appointing Martin as their next manager with the former Norwich City player having been performing well in his role with MK Dons in League One. Foobtall Insider reported that the Swans had made an approach to the third tier side for their manager.

While Football League World believes that they have also held talks with former Chelsea coach Jody Morris over the vacant managerial role at the Liberty Stadium.

However, according to the Training Ground Guru, Swansea have now seen their offer to Martin turned down by the 35-year-old with him set to remain with MK Dons. It is thought that he was their first choice after Eustace but they will now have to think again for the second time since Cooper left.

The verdict

This is another massive blow for Swansea this summer and their managerial search is starting to turn into something of a nightmare with them now being turned down by two candidates already.

Martin could have been an ideal candidate for the job at Swansea and he fitted the profile for being the right sort of age and also for bringing the style of play that the Swans want to see at the Liberty Stadium.

The 35-year-old you would have thought might have been keen to make the step up to the Championship but it seems he now wants to stay with MK Dons.

That shows that all is not quite right with Swansea at the moment and it could be a worrying sign that both Eustace and now Martin have declined to take the job of a side that was just 90 minutes away from the Premier League last term.

It will be interesting to see who Swansea turn their attentions towards now with Morris likely to be well in the frame now after Martin has decided against the move.