Swansea City: Remember Sung-yeung Ki? Here’s what he’s up to nowawdays

Sung-yeung Ki was a highly influential player for Swansea during his time with the Welsh side and managed to make well over 100 appearances for the side during his time there.

He enjoyed a superb six seasons in total with the Swans during their stay in the Premier League and was often a reliable face for them in midfield, making himself a mainstay in the side.

However, as the club were dumped back down into the Championship during the 2017/18 campaign, many sides in the top flight had liked what they saw of the player and decided to swoop for him.

He ended up joining Newcastle and extending his stay in the Premier League – but how has gone on since leaving Swansea and what has he been up to?

Sung-yeung Ki spent two seasons in total at Newcastle but didn’t get on the pitch as much for them as he did with the Welsh side.

Eventually, midway through his second season with the club, he departed for pastures new and ended up in Spain with Mallorca.

It was his first time in La Liga but he wasn’t given much time to shine in a new country as he only ever made one appearance for the club – and even that was a mere nine minute cameo.

It led to him being sold on again, only this time the move worked out. He joined up with former side FC Seoul and it is the team he has been playing for ever since.

After only making five starts for them in that first 2020 campaign, the 32-year-old burst onto the scene a season later and has played 33 times for them.

Now embroiled in a K League 1 play-off with the side, it seems as though he is still playing at the top of his game with his current team.