Swansea City remain hopeful of sealing Premier League transfer agreement

Swansea City remain hopeful of signing Brighton and Hove Albion forward Victor Gyokeres on a season-long loan deal, according to BBC Sport Wales.

With a deal to bring Rhian Brewster back to the club on loan looking unlikely, Gyokeres has emerged as a potential replacement for the former Liverpool loanee.

Gyokeres – who joined Brighton from IF Brommapojkarna in 2018 – has made only eight senior appearances for the Seagulls since moving to the AMEX.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support Reading, Bristol City, Swansea or Cardiff City?

1 of 14 What team does Steffan Rhodri support? Reading Bristol City Swansea City Cardiff City

The striker is yet to feature in the Premier League for Graham Potter’s side, and he spent last season on loan in Germany with St Pauli, scoring seven goals in 28 appearances.

Another loan move now looks to be on the cards for the 22-year-old, and BBC Sport Wales claim that Swansea remain hopeful of signing the powerful centre-forward on loan.

The Swans have been busy in the transfer window thus far with five new signings arriving at the Liberty Stadium.

Steve Cooper’s side will be hopeful of igniting another push for promotion this season, after picking up seven points from their first three games.

The Verdict

Gyokeres is a powerful striker who could be a perfect addition for Swansea.

They are in need of another striker despite Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe’s bright start to the campaign, and Gyokeres will be looking to prove a point after failing to make an impact at Brighton.

It’s a move that suits both parties, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a deal materialise.