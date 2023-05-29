Swansea City are interested in luring Birmingham City boss John Eustace to South Wales to succeed Southampton-bound Russell Martin, according to the Daily Mail.

The Swans are currently on the prowl for a new boss, with Martin set to take over at St Mary's despite the fact he hasn't been formally announced as the club's new boss just yet.

An announcement doesn't look to be too far away though and even without this confirmation, it seems as though the Welsh outfit are now in the managerial market to try and find a successor to take them to the next level after two seasons of progress under their outgoing boss.

Eustace is one candidate believed to be an option, having guided Birmingham to a respectable 17th-place finish. That isn't a bad achievement considering he didn't have that much time to put his stamp on the squad before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 43-year-old has also been linked with an exit, with Mark Hughes previously tipped to take over at St Andrew's despite Eustace's fine work.

When was John Eustace last linked with the Swansea City job?

He was a candidate to take over when Steve Cooper left the club back in 2021 but turned the job down due to personal reasons, according to Wales Online.

Eustace was at QPR at the work, working under Mark Warburton. And it looked as though he was finally going to be given the chance to shine as a manager in the EFL, but he had to wait until last summer to finally clinch that opportunity.

Would John Eustace be a good appointment for Swansea City?

He's still young and should have plenty of room for improvement, so this would certainly be a good appointment for the Swans.

Coming into an environment last year where a lot of the fanbase were (and still are) against the owners, it wouldn't faze him coming to Swansea where some supporters are equally as unhappy with their board.

Already proving himself as a manager in the English second tier, he may be seen as much less of a risk than other managers, but he needs to be given the resources to put his stamp on the squad.

If he isn't given the appropriate funds, he can't guide the Welsh outfit to the next level, so you feel the Swans' success will heavily depend on their owners and not Eustace who has already proved his worth.

But would the 43-year-old thrive in an environment that's much further away from home than where he currently is? Spending much of his life in the Midlands, he may be doing well at St Andrew's because he's already accustomed to life in the local area.