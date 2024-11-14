This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City have made a solid start to the new Championship season.

Luke Williams’ side will be aiming to compete in the top half of the second division table, having come 14th in the previous campaign.

The Swans find themselves outside the top six, but still within touching distance of the play-off places in these early stages of the term.

The club could target the January transfer window as a period to potentially improve their squad, and thus their odds of earning a top six finish.

There were a number of players they've been linked to in the past that didn't come to fruition that they could even make a fresh attempt to sign, with Williams looking to build on last season's promising start to life at the club.

Chiedozie Ogbene Swansea City wish

When asked which player the club had previously been linked with that he wished they’d signed, FLW’s Swansea fan pundit James Fleming picked Chiedozie Ogbene.

He believes the player’s quality would’ve brought a lot to the team and helped them push forward, as evidenced by the fact he has since gone on to make the move to the Premier League.

“One player we seemed to be linked with quite a lot a season-and-a-half ago was Chiedozie Ogbene,” Fleming told Football League World.

“I think it was about two or three transfer windows in a row before he signed for Luton, we were linked with him every window, he was close to signing I believe.

“But, just a player like that would’ve been perfect for us.

“Obviously now playing in the Premier League with Ipswich, it’s that pace on the wing that we’ve been craving.

“Ronal’s been good in the last couple of games, he’s picked up his form, we’ve got some decent winger options, but I think Ogbene would’ve been the perfect option to be able to push forward as a team, and give us that pace on the wing that we desire.

“And not only that, he has the end product to match as well, and there’s a reason why he’s now a Premier League footballer.

“So I think Chie Ogbene is one player I wish we had got done when we had the opportunity to do so.”

Chiedozie Ogbene’s rise to the Premier League

Chiedozie Ogbene - Rotherham United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 25 (19) 1 (3) 2020-21 11 (6) 0 2021-22 45 (37) 3 (4) 2022-23 39 (36) 8 (4)

Ogbene was a key figure with Rotherham United prior to making the switch to Luton Town in 2023 following their promotion to the Premier League.

He contributed eight goals and four assists in the Championship in the 2022/23 campaign, helping the Millers finish 19th in the table.

This led to his move to the Hatters, where he scored four times in the Premier League from 30 games.

He has since made the switch to Ipswich, and is currently on the sidelines with a long-term injury issue.

Ogbene signing would’ve been a real coup for Swansea

Ogbene had a number of clubs interested in his services, but Swansea could’ve gotten the jump on him if they had acted sooner.

He has proven himself as a Premier League calibre player, so there is no doubt that he could’ve had a significant impact on the club.

While he alone might not have been able to power the team back to the Premier League, it’s possible a top six push could’ve been on the cards had he been a part of Russell Martin’s 10th place side in the 2022/23 campaign.

Of the players that Swansea have missed out on in recent years, he is one that definitely stands out.