Swansea City register interest in signing experienced defender

Swansea City are reportedly interested in signing former Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala according to Wales Online (via Teesside Live).

Ayala made 25 appearances for Boro in all competitions last season, but left the club after opting not to sign a new deal with them at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Spaniard has caught the eye with some impressive performances over the years for Middlesbrough, and it seems as though he’ll be weighing up a number of options ahead of the new league campaign.

Swansea City are a team that seem to be heading in the right direction as well, with Steve Cooper’s side finishing in the top-six in the Championship this term.

That somewhat surprising push for promotion came to a halt though, as the Swans were beaten by Brentford over two legs in their play-off semi-final.

Spanish side Leganes are also reportedly interested in signing Ayala, although their financial position might have changed in recent weeks, after their relegation from the top-flight.

Whilst Leeds United’s previous interest in the defender has been well-publicised, although with the Whites winning promotion into the Premier League this season, they might look at alternative options.

Swansea will be hoping to add to their squad during the summer transfer window, with Ayala seemingly amongst one of their top targets at this moment in time.

The Verdict:

This would be a really good signing by the Swans.

Ayala has shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship, and I think he’ll be a player that is attracting significant interest during the summer transfer window.

Leeds United have reportedly been long-term admirers of the Spaniard, so you would imagine that Swansea will have to offer him regular game time in an effort to convince him to sign for them.

Swansea need more players with experience at this level, so signing Ayala would be the ideal move for Steve Cooper’s side.