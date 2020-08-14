Swansea City register interest in signing 22-year-old

Swansea City are reportedly interested in signing former Reading defender Gabriel Osho according to Sky Sports.

Osho caught the eye with some strong performances for the Royals towards the back end of this year’s league campaign, as they finished 14th in the Championship table.

The 22-year-old had been operating at right-back in place of the injured Andy Yiadom, and settled in well to Mark Bowen’s first-team.

But he opted to not sign a new contract with Reading in the summer, which resulted in him becoming a free-agent, which has seemingly alerted clubs.

A move to Swansea could be a tempting offer for Osho as well, with the Swans likely to be challenging for promotion into the Premier League once again next season.

Steve Cooper’s side finished in the top-six on the final day of the season as they thrashed Reading at the Madejski Stadium. But they fell short in their efforts to win promotion into the top-flight.

Swansea were beaten by Brentford over two legs in their play-off semi-final, and will be eager to get off to a strong start in the second-tier next term.

Sky Sports also claim that Osho is attracting interest from other Championship clubs ahead of the new season.

The Verdict:

You can understand their thinking with this one.

Steve Cooper has already shown that he’s been willing to give young players a chance in the first-team with Swansea, and I think Osho could be the next player to do just that.

He’s really impressed me since coming into the Reading team, and I’ll admit that I was surprised to see him not sign a new contract with the Royals.

But he’s clearly got his heart set on a move to another club, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Swansea press ahead with their interest in his services in the near future.