Swansea City receive uplifting news ahead of crucial Leeds United meeting

Swansea City have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this Sunday’s meeting with Leeds United in the Sky Bet Championship, with Steve Cooper revealing the side are in a position to welcome back Jordan Garrick after suspension.

Garrick, 21, was dismissed in the closing stages of Swansea’s defeat to Luton Town last month, but has now served his suspension and is back in the mix as Cooper’s side look to record a league double over Leeds.

Victories over Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City in Swansea’s last two fixtures has boosted their top-six hopes and Cooper’s men have come out of those games unscathed.

“We have no fresh injuries from Wednesday, so we have come through unscathed,” Cooper told the club’s official website.

“We have Jordon Garrick back from suspension, so he is available after missing the last few games.

“Obviously the long-term injuries for Rodon and Wilmot continue, so Jordon’s return is the only change (to the squad).”

In addition to the absence of Joe Rondon and Ben Wilmot, Ben Cabango and Mike van der Hoorn are also having their fitness monitored ahead of a tricky clash.

Leeds were 5-0 winners against Stoke City on Thursday, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side making a statement at the top of the Championship.

Bielsa had five different goalscorers last night, underlining Leeds’ attacking depth.

The Verdict

This is some challenge awaiting Swansea this weekend, but Cooper can take great confidence from the win his side registered in Leeds earlier this season.

Sunday is a different game, though, with Swansea forced with coming out of the traps and taking the game to Leeds as they look to attack the top-six.

That may play into Leeds’ hands and we saw how dangerous Bielsa’s side can be in that event.

