Swansea City receive potential transfer boost on 22-year-old

Swansea City forward Joel Piroe has confirmed he is happy at his current side despite reports linking him with a move to Leicester City this summer, speaking candidly on his future to Wales Online.

The 22-year-old has been a vital asset for Russell Martin’s men this term, tasked with filling the void Andre Ayew left and he has succeeded in this quest, recording 22 goals and six assists in 44 league appearances this season.

Missing just one of the Swans’ league matches this term, he has been a reliable figure for the Welsh outfit and his progress certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed with Leicester thought to be keeping tabs on the Dutchman.

The ultimate Swansea City end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 What date was Russell Martin appointed at Swansea? 1st July 2021 31st July 2021 1st August 2021 31st August 2021

Swansea are a side that haven’t been afraid of cashing in on prized assets before with the likes of Dan James, Oli McBurnie and Joe Rodon all leaving the Swansea.com Stadium in recent years, with Connor Roberts and Jamal Lowe also leaving last year.

This is why some of the second-tier side’s supporters will be bracing themselves for his potential departure this summer, with at least one key player likely to be sold when the summer window comes along.

And though Piroe didn’t exactly rule out an exit, he did say he was happy at his current side as he spoke to Wales Online.

He said: “It’s always nice to hear that you are being seen at the higher level, but on the other hand I am just really happy to play loads of games.

“That’s the most important thing right now. I just want to finish the season very well.

“We will see what happens after that but I am very happy here.”

The Verdict:

It may make more sense to cash in on Piroe than Flynn Downes – because the latter is an integral part of the way they play in the middle of the park.

However, the Swans need stability during their transition phase and this is why they should be looking to retain their key men with the club likely to have plenty of wiggle room in terms of staying within the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

Taking out key men like Piroe and/or Downes will only stifle Martin’s progress and this can only be a bad thing for the second-tier side who can’t afford to keep rebuilding. Replacing the odd player is understandable but having a high turnover this summer would make little sense.

There are those, including Yan Dhanda, who probably need to leave this summer to win more first-team football. However, departures should be limited to give themselves the best possible chance of climbing up the table next season and recording a much-improved finish.

If they can’t, some supporters will start to lose faith in the project and that would be a disaster, so the club’s board will need to think very carefully about their choices in the coming months.