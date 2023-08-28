Highlights Swansea City have been boosted by the news that Liverpool will allow Luke Chambers to leave on loan, addressing their need for a left-back replacement.

Swansea City have been handed a boost as it was confirmed that Liverpool will let youngster Luke Chambers leave on loan ahead of the deadline.

It has been a tough summer for the Swans, with popular and progressive manager Russell Martin departing for Southampton after two years in South Wales, where he had earned swathes of plaudits for his modern possession-based approach.

Martin brought Ryan Manning to the south coast with him too, after the left-back left on a free transfer having not renewed his contractual terms at the end of the previous campaign.

Joel Piroe's departure stings just as much too, with the 20-goal forward recently moving on to Leeds United for a fee believed to be at the £12m mark following a summer of intense speculation.

It is the Manning exit that Swansea are now fighting tooth and nail to rectify before the window slams shut on Thursday evening, which has subsequently directed their interest towards Liverpool prospect Luke Chambers.

Swansea City transfer interest in Liverpool's Luke Chambers

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Swansea have identified Chambers as a transfer target in their attempts to replace Manning.

Now, it is believed that Liverpool are willing to send the prospect out on loan once again for the duration of the current season, which will come as a significant boost for Michael Duff.

The ex-Barnsley boss has encountered a real dilemma in the left-back berth after taking the job, with Josh Key - a summer signing who plays at right-back by trade, having to deputise there until a reinforcement arrives.

Nathan Tjoe-A-On has been signed from Excelsior, although he appears an option very much for the long term and is yet to feature for the Swans after arriving last month.

A move for Chambers could spell the end of Nathanel Ogbeta's ill-fated spell at the Swansea.com Stadium, though he will face no shortage in admirers after catching the eye while on loan with League One playoff semi-finalists Peterborough United last term.

Who is Swansea City transfer target Luke Chambers?

The 19-year-old has been with Liverpool since the age of six, graduating through the club's famed academy system with flying colours.

He signed his first professional deal with the Reds back in 2021 and has featured in pre-season against top-flight opposition in the form of Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

Chambers is held in a high regard within Merseyside and even received public praise from current Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas, who told the club's website: "This kid impress me a lot.

"He's a very, very good player and always very focused in the training. For me, my personal advice for him is to never stop dreaming and never stop working hard, because in football that's the most important [thing]. I'm really sure the future is bright for him."

An England youth international, Chambers spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership and made 14 appearances, helping the side to survive.

So, it would appear to be a smart bit of business for Duff, who will be hoping for a busy end to the window as he looks to strengthen his squad after a disappointing start to the campaign that has seen the Welsh side pick up two points from four games.