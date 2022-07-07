Swansea City, Reading and Blackpool all eyeing up Premier League right-back

Brentford youngster Fin Stevens is attracting considerable interest from the Championship as a potential loan switch looms ahead of the 2022-23 season, according to West London Sport.

The 19-year-old, who is a former Arsenal youth player, is being considered for a spell away from the Bees to continue his development.

Stevens was acquired in 2020 from non-league side Worthing, having dropped out of professional football following his 2019 departure from the Gunners.

Initially linking up with Brentford’s B team, Stevens has made nine appearances in all competitions under Thomas Frank for the senior squad, but he could be set for regular minutes this coming season.

Swansea City, Blackpool and Reading are all taking a keen look at Stevens this summer ahead of potentially making a move for the teenager, who is a Wales under-21 international.

Stevens is also interesting League One clubs, but with several Championship sides in the running, it is expected that the youngster will head to the second tier once Aaron Hickey’s arrival at Brentford from Bologna is confirmed.

The Verdict

Under contract at Brentford until the summer of 2027, Stevens is quite clearly highly thought-of at the club, but now is the time for him to go and get regular game-time.

If he remained at Brentford for the 2022-23 season, his only minutes would come for the B team more-than likely, and without playing week in, week out in a competitive environment, then Stevens could suffer.

All three clubs linked could do with looking at their right-back options – perhaps Swansea more-so than most though as they are in need of a wing-back following the departure of Cyrus Christie.

Stevens is likely to attract attention from plenty of second tier outfits though in the coming weeks – in the mean-time, Brentford can weigh up their options and decide where is best for the Welsh youngsters devleopment.