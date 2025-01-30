This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Swansea City have been accused of undervaluing Matt Grimes as he closes in on a controversial switch to Championship rivals Coventry, while Football League World's Jack Army fan pundit has also speculated the potential reasons behind the club captain's impending departure.

A difficult January for Swansea was compounded earlier this week when news of Grimes' potential exit was first revealed, with initial reports disclosing how the Welsh side had rejected two bids from the Sky Blues.

However, Frank Lampard's side pushed through and have now seemingly landed the experienced signature for a fee worth between £3.5 million and £4 million after returning with a third offer, which has been accepted.

The Swansea skipper is poised to conclude a ten-year association with the Jack Army, in which he made more than 300 appearances, with many spent captaining the side, having vocalised his desire to move on to both Luke Williams and chairman Andy Coleman.

Grimes reportedly said his goodbyes at Swansea's training ground on Tuesday as he edges closer to a switch to the CBS Arena, which is now set to go through imminently after all paperwork proceedings are concluded, in a move that will also see him become one of Coventry's top earners.

It's the latest hammer blow in a miserable start to 2025 for Swansea. Of the six matches they have played in the new year thus far, all but one have resulted in defeat.

All but one of those losses have been by a margin of three or more goals, too, with Williams' side suffering heavy defeats against Portsmouth, Southampton, bitter rivals Cardiff City and most recently Norwich on Saturday afternoon.

Swansea's ambitions of competing for a potential play-off spot have been extinguished too, and if anything, a relegation battle now appears to be the more likely course of action. They have slipped to 17th position, seven points above 22nd-placed Derby County and just three above a resurgent Cardiff side.

Such a downturn in form, off the back of Williams' own refusal to play down speculation which had formerly linked him to the-then vacant job at West Bromwich Albion, has seen the ex-Notts County head coach come under intense scrutiny from supporters, hardly helping matters - and Grimes' departure is surely the last thing Swansea needed at this moment in time.

Swansea City said to be undervaluing Matt Grimes as Coventry City exit set to be sealed

FLW asked our Jack Army fan pundit, Will Hughes, whether he believed the reported fee of £4 million or less represents a potential undervaluation of Grimes, who has been a key component at Swansea and one of the most consistent midfielders at Championship level over a number of years.

Matt Grimes' stats for Swansea City across all competitions, as per FotMob, as of January 30 Season Division Appearances 2014/15 Premier League 3 2015/16 Premier League 4 2018/19 Championship 50 2019/20 Championship 49 2020/21 Championship 51 2021/22 Championship 48 2022/23 Championship 46 2023/24 Championship 50 2024/25 Championship 32

A real fan favourite, Grimes' exit has stung supporters, who have vocally criticised the club's hierarchy for sanctioning a sale at that price. "I absolutely think the club are undervaluing Matt Grimes," Will told FLW.

"I'm absolutely devastated that we're letting him go, to be honest with you.

Club captain for about six-seven years, what he's done for the club and community has been nothing short of fantastic, I would say he's one of the best passers in the division and also one of the most consistent players in the league as well.

"So the fact we're letting him go for such a small fee, when you see the fees that are getting thrown about these days - especially in the Championship - I think 100 per cent he's being undervalued massively.

"But then I do think the hierarchy need to show a bit more backbone in this instance. Grimes has got approximately two years left on his deal, it's a different situation to that of Harry Darling, who's deal expires in the summer.

"I think the hierarchy should've said 'no, you're under contract, see this season out and then we can discuss your future in the summer'. That would've been the best thing to do, because I think we are the side who maybe have a bit more power in this instance as he is under contract for another two years, it's not as if he's going to be leaving for free in the summer like Darling may be.

Reasons for Matt Grimes' Swansea City exit speculated

Will also took time to speculate on the potential reasons behind Grimes' exit, a development which had been engineered by the player himself. While Will is not under any illusions of the appeal Coventry have with a competitive playing squad and decipherable, transparent strategy away from the pitch, he has wondered whether there is more at play than meets the eye.

By Will's own admission, this is merely his opinion - but he believes something happened between Grimes and the club's top-brass for a move to have gone through so suddenly.

"Furthermore, I do think something has gone on in the background, behind the scenes in the club - which has maybe prompted Grimes to want to leave," Will continued.

"Of course, he will be on a lot more money at Coventry and, in my opinion, he's going to a team who have got a clear plan in place and seem to be going in the right direction.

"They've got a fantastic manager and a really good squad, they're creeping their way up the league. That could well be it, and it could be money-driven, but he has had big offers in the past to move to the Premier League with the likes of Fulham and Watford and turned them down in order to stay with us.

Related Michel Vorm makes Lawrence Vigouroux prediction amid praise for Swansea City transfer Former Swansea City goalkeeper Michel Vorm has tipped Lawrence Vigouroux for big things

"So I do wonder why he wants to leave all of a sudden. Is it as simple as money?

"Potentially, as I've said, but this is just my opinion and I have no backing for this, I think something has happened in the background which has prompted him to leave and that may be a problem more higher-up, with him wanting to leave because he doesn't like what's happening at the club at the moment."