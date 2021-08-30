Swansea City respond to transfer offer from Burnley

Swansea City have rejected Burnley’s initial approach for right-back Connor Roberts, as reported by Football Insider.

The report states that the Championship club have turned down a seven-figure bid for the Wales international from The Clarets.

The Welshman, who is currently sidelined because of a groin injury, had been targeted by Sean Dyche’s side back in late June, however, all speculation died down going into July and August.

It now appears with just a day to go before the window slams shut, that The Clarets are still an interested party.

Roberts joined Swansea’s academy aged nine, progressing through the club’s youth set up, before making his debut for the South Walian club in January 2018.

Prior to that, Roberts embarked on three loan spells away from the Swansea.com Stadium, with Yeovil Town and Bristol Rovers, before a temporary Championship stint with Middlesbrough.

The verdict

Roberts has been exceptional for The Swans over the last few years, providing both attacking threat, and defensive stability from the right-back position.

He has also proved to be a versatile option for the club to have, starring in his favoured right-back role, as well as at left-back, and on the right-wing.

It would be a big blow for Swansea if they were to lose Roberts this late on in the window, as he has been a big reason why they have enjoyed success over the last couple of seasons.

However, The Swans have a competent option in Ethan Laird in place at the moment, softening the blow a tad if he is to depart.

