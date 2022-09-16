As one of the two major clubs in South Wales, Swansea City have had their fair share of players come through the youth system and in their under-21’s who have gone on to do decent things in football.

But who do these ex-Swansea players who featured in the club’s academy ply their trade for now? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share this to social media to see if anyone else can beat you!

Swansea City quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Swans youth players play for now?

1 of 20 Ben Davies Everton Leeds Tottenham West Ham