Swansea City quiz: Does the Liberty Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

Swansea City booked their spot in the Championship play-offs on Sunday afternoon, as they drew 2-2 with Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

The Swans are now sat fifth in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities, as they go in search of a return to the Premier League.

