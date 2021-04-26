Quizzes
Swansea City quiz: Does the Liberty Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?
Swansea City booked their spot in the Championship play-offs on Sunday afternoon, as they drew 2-2 with Reading at the Madejski Stadium.
The Swans are now sat fifth in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities, as they go in search of a return to the Premier League.
Does the Liberty Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 Championship grounds though? Test your knowledge in our quiz!