FLW’s Swansea City fan pundit believes that it could be worth bringing Kevin Hanratty into the fold this summer.

According to Football Insider, the 21-year-old has been looked at by the Championship side as they weigh up a potential contract offer.

The winger is currently available as a free agent following his release from Scottish side Aberdeen.

He came through the ranks of Aberdeen’s academy system, but failed to make a senior appearance for the Premiership club.

Hanratty is now looking for a new team, and has been training with the Swans in his pursuit of a contract for next season.

FLW’s Swansea fan pundit James Fleming believes that this could be a relatively risk-free signing to complete, citing Hanratty’s age as a reason for optimism.

While he is wary of the circumstances surrounding the player’s Aberdeen exit, he trusts Luke Williams to correctly judge the player’s usefulness to the side for the upcoming campaign.

“Honestly, not too sure what I think about this one,” Fleming told Football League World.

“There’s very little information available on him.

“Obviously he was at Aberdeen, I believe they rejected bids from Aston Villa for him quite a while ago, but now been released at the age of 21.

“It may speak volumes that maybe he’s not progressed in the manner that Aberdeen would’ve liked, and maybe for a club like Aberdeen, they’re not a bigger level than us as far as where they are in Scotland, I feel that it’s a very similar level.

“So if they don’t think he’s good enough, then it’s a question for me of is he good enough to play for Swansea as well? I’m not necessarily too angry if we do go ahead and sign him.

“He’s already been training with us, at 21-years-old he’s definitely got room to improve and plenty of time as well, so fairly risk-free signing if we do it.

“But I don’t think anyone around Swansea particularly knows a lot about him.

“I trust Williams and his judgement, and if he thinks he’s good enough, and he wants to bring him in, then I trust that he’s going to make the right decision.”

Swansea City - 2024/25 Signings, per Transfermarkt Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Goncalo Franco Moreirense Permanent Ji-sung Eom Gwnagju FC Permanent Lawrence Vigouroux Burnley Permanent

Swansea have already completed three signings so far this summer, as Williams looks to build a team capable of competing in the top half of the Championship table.

Lawrence Vigouroux became the latest addition, arriving from Burnley earlier this week.

He has been joined as new members of the first team squad by Goncalo Franco and Ji-sung Eom.

Swansea have until 30 August to complete any remaining deals before the summer window shuts.

Hanratty signing has more upside than down

Hanratty working out well for Swansea would see him become a regular first team squad member, and maybe even earning the club a decent transfer fee down the line.

But the downside sees him take up a spot in the squad, and play very few minutes.

Given he likely won’t be on a big wage, and he’s signing as a free agent, that could be a risk worth taking if Williams believes he has potential.

His lack of senior minutes for Aberdeen is a cause for some concern, but the chance to see him up close while on trial should give the recruitment team a good idea of what to expect from Hanratty if he joins.