Swansea City and Preston North End are among several EFL clubs weighing up a January move for Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

22-year-old Cundle is a familiar face to Swansea City supporters after spending the 2022/23 season on loan at the club, enjoying what proved to be arguably the most fruitful spell of his senior career so far.

Further Championship loan spells followed with Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City last season, but the midfielder is now back at Wolves, where he has struggled for playing time, failing to make a senior appearance during the 2024/25 campaign.

A host of EFL clubs are thought to be weighing up moves for the 22-year-old, both on loan and on a permanent basis, and Championship duo Swansea and Preston are among those, according to Football League World sources.

Swansea City and Preston North End weigh up moves for Luke Cundle

After a difficult season at Molineux which has seen Cundle fail to make a first-team breakthrough, EFL clubs are keen to sign him when the January transfer window opens.

The 22-year-old proved himself at Championship level during the 2022/23 campaign at Swansea, making 34 appearances for Russell Martin's side where he scored three times and registered four assists, becoming a popular figure at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Cundle had another season of Championship football under his belt with spells at Stoke and Plymouth Argyle last year, playing 40 times in total, and he was kept at Wolves in the summer with potential first-team football in mind after a return to Stoke fell through.

Luke Cundle's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season P G A Wolves 2019- 7 0 0 Swansea City (Loan) 2022-23 34 3 4 Plymouth Argyle (Loan) 2023-24 27 5 6 Stoke City (Loan) 2024- 16 2 2

However, regular football has failed to materialise and after making the Premier League matchday squad just once this season with Wolves, clubs in the EFL are keen to swoop in January.

Given his age and performances in the division previously, Cundle is an attractive signing for Championship clubs, and Swansea and Preston are among the clubs weighing up moves for him ahead of the January transfer window.

Luke Cundle would be a good addition for Championship clubs in January

Cundle's chances of playing regularly for a Wolves side in a relegation battle look slim, so a January exit makes sense, whether that be on loan or on a permanent basis.

His contract at Molineux expires in the summer of 2026, so Wolves could be willing to sell him as he approaches the final year of his deal, while other clubs may favour a loan deal before reassessing the situation in the summer.

The 22-year-old will want to be playing regular senior football at this stage of his career, and playing for Wolves' U21 side is a backward step after having two seasons of Championship football under his belt.

Cundle has proved to be a more than capable player at Championship level in recent seasons, and interest from a number of EFL clubs shouldn't be a surprise as we approach the opening of the transfer window.