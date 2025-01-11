Swansea City and Preston North End are set to compete for the signing of Adam Phillips from Barnsley this January.

According to Football Insider, the 26-year-old is attracting transfer interest following his performances in League One so far this season.

Phillips has featured 19 times for the Tykes in the third tier this term, and has contributed seven goals and five assists.

Phillips joined Barnsley in September 2022, and has grown to become a key figure for the Yorkshire outfit.

Adam Phillips transfer interest

Phillips’ performances in League One so far this season have reportedly garnered attention from both Swansea and Preston.

Both Championship sides are looking to improve their first team squads this winter in a bid to climb the second division table.

The midfielder has become a potential candidate for both Luke Williams and Paul Heckingbottom, with either club still hoping to pull together a run of form that can catapult them into the play-off battle.

Phillips, who came through the academy systems at both Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool, has also been with Burnley earlier in his career.

The 26-year-old is coming into the final 18 months of his current deal, which expires in the summer of 2026, meaning now could be a good time for Barnsley to cash in on him if he isn’t willing to renew.

However, his departure could be a blow to their own promotion hopes in League One this year.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee it would take to convince the Tykes to sell before the 3 February deadline.

Adam Phillips’ importance to Barnsley

Adam Phillips - Barnsley league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 35 (26) 9 (8) 2023-24 42 (35) 11 (6) 2024-25 19 7 (4) As of January 11th

Phillips has made 96 league appearances for Barnsley since joining from Burnley in 2022.

During that time, he has contributed 27 goals and 18 assists, helping the team reach the play-offs in both of the last two seasons.

Barnsley are currently fifth in the League One table, 11 points behind leaders Birmingham City.

Phillips departure would be a blow for Barnsley

Barnsley are in a tricky position with Phillips due to his contract situation.

He has become a really important part of Darrell Clarke’s first team squad, with their sights set on promotion to the Championship this year.

Selling midway through the campaign will undermine those ambitions, even with a nice transfer fee coming in for him, so waiting until the summer would be sensible.

However, his value may decline by then as he will be entering the final 12 months of his contract, which will leave Barnsley with a lack of leverage in negotiations, especially if they are still in League One.