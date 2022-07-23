Swansea City plotting move for Tottenham man

Swansea City are working on a deal to try and bring Tottenham youngster Harvey White to south Wales for the upcoming Sky Bet Championship season.

The Swans will be looking to challenge for the play-offs in 22/23 as Russell Martin embarks on his second campaign in charge of the club, with him now in a much better place to assess how his squad is looking.

Indeed, he’s been able to make some tweaks along the way with the likes of Joe Allen returning earlier on this summer, but it appears that Martin is not quite done with adding to his options in the middle of the park.

According to Football Insider, with that in mind, Swansea are looking at young midfielder Harvey White, currently at Tottenham, as an option on loan:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 – Swansea City working on deal to sign Tottenham midfielder Harvey White. 📃 – The Welsh side have registered their interest in the 20-year-old. ☎️ – Other EFL clubs monitoring highly-regarded youngster's situation. 📊https://t.co/ueZ36UnxgH#COYS #SWANS pic.twitter.com/pRzG582Obx — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) July 23, 2022

The Verdict

Swansea have had some good success in recent years with loan players, with the likes of Rhian Brewster and Marc Guehi proving real hits during their respective spells at the club.

It’s clearly a transfer policy that works for them and so it makes sense for them to keep using it, with Tottenham obviously having a player in Davies that is talented but perhaps not quite ready to be playing regular Premier League football.

With Swansea’s record of developing players, this might be a deal that works for all involved if it happens.